Ponniyin Selvan 2 Hindi OTT release: When, where to watch Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Mani Ratnam film

Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2, the direct sequel to his 2022 prequel of the same name, was released in the theatres on April 28. Based on the war of succession in one of the strongest dynasties in the world - the Cholas, the historical action drama turned out to be a box office success collecting a worldwide gross of Rs 346 crore.

Starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Prakash Raj among others, the historical action drama is the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2023, ahead of Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer action drama Varisu, which hit theatres in January during the Pongal weekend and grossed Rs 297.55 crore worldwide.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 was released on Prime Video in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada languages on June 2, and many netizens wondered when would the Hindi dubbed version be available. The streaming platform took to its social media handles and made the announcement that viewers would be able to enjoy the Hindi version on June 23. "experience the grandeur of this majestic tale unfold, now in Hindi! #PS2onPrime, June 23", it wrote.

The Ponniyin Selvan films are adapted from Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 five-volume novel series of the same name. Several artists such as M. G. Ramachandran, Kamal Haasan, and Rajinikanth had tried to adapt the Ponniyin Selvan novel into a film in the last six decades but failed due to financial constraints. Finally, Mani Ratnam succeeded in his endeavour. The National Award-winning filmmaker had initially planned his 'dream project' as a single film but later decided to split it into two parts.

The first part, released on September 30 last year, broke several box office records and earned more than Rs 500 crore worldwide at the box office. Ponniyin Selvan: I also became the second-highest-grossing Tamil film of all time after Shankar's 2018 science-fiction film 2.0 starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. The Enthiran sequel collected above Rs 700 crore worldwide.



