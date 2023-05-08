Search icon
Ponniyin Selvan 2 crosses Rs 300 crore mark worldwide, overtakes Varisu to become highest-grossing Tamil film of 2023

The Mani Ratnam directorial Ponniyin Selvan 2, which features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, and Karthi, has been breaking box office records.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 08, 2023, 08:48 PM IST

Ponniyin Selvan 2/File photo

Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2, the direct sequel to his 2022 prequel of the same name, was released in the theatres on April 28. Based on the war of succession in one of the strongest dynasties in the world - the Cholas, the historical action drama has been breaking box office records.

Starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Prakash Raj among others, Ponniyin Selvan 2 has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark gross worldwide on its eleventh day of release on Monday, May 8. "#PS2 continues conquering the box office worldwide with a 300 crore+ collection!", the production house Madras Talkies, owned by the filmmaker himself, made the announcement on its social media handles.

This makes the Mani Ratnam directorial the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2023, surpassing Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer action drama Varisu, which hit theatres in January during the Pongal weekend and grossed Rs 297.55 crore worldwide, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.com.

For the unversed, Ponniyin Selvan 1 collected over Rs 500 crore worldwide, becoming the second highest-grossing Tamil film of all time behind Shankar's 2.0 starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in the leading roles. The 2018 release, which minted Rs 625 crore worldwide, was the sequel to Enthiran, which came out in 2010.

The Ponniyin Selvan films are adapted from Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 five-volume novel series of the same name. Several artists such as M. G. Ramachandran, Kamal Haasan, and Rajinikanth tried to adapt it into a film in the last six decades but failed due to financial constraints. Finally, Mani Ratnam succeeded in his endeavour splitting the five-volume novel into two parts.

