Ponniyin Selvan 2 expected to break box office records with Rs 40 crore opening, may rival part 1's blockbuster earnings

Jayam Ravi, Vikram, and Karthi in Ponniyin Selvan 2

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2 is expected to make a splash at the box office. Its first day, Friday, was a huge one for the Tamil film industry. The film ran to packed houses in many parts of Tamil Nadu and also brought some cheer for the theatres in Kerala as well. Early estimates put PS2’s total day one earnings at Rs 32 crore net and around Rs 40 crore gross for its first day.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is the second and concluding part of Ratnam’s epic saga based on the novel series of the same name from Kalki. The film had a healthy occupancy of 60% for the Tamil version across the country even though the dubbed versions did not as great a business pan-India. However, the numbers from Tamil Nadu are healthy enough to give the film a grand opening.

As per Sacnilk, the film is likely to earn Rs 32 crore net in India on its first day, which is just slightly lower than the Rs 34 crore part 1 made on its release day last year. A report on the trade tracking outlet states that the film can even touch the Rs 40 crore gross part 1 did courtesy some very strong numbers in Tamil Nadu. Early estimates say that PS2 has grossed Rs 38 crore across India on day one with over Rs 25 crore coming from Tamil Nadu itself. The state record is bigger than part 1.

However, in the rest of the country, PS2 hasn’t been able to touch its predecessor’s numbers. In Kerala, which has been reaaling with unsuccessful films of late, PS2 has been able to bring some cheer with an expected first day business of Rs 2.5 crore. Even then, it would be less than the Rs 3.15 crore PS1 earned from the state on its release day. PS1 is one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of all time with a worldwide gross of over Rs 500 crore. When the final numbers arrive later on Saturday, it will be clear if PS2 can touch those numbers too.

PS2, a historical epic based on the Chola Empire, is adapted from Kalki’s iconic novel series, considered one of the most important works of Tamil literature. The film features an ensemble cast including Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others.