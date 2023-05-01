Ponniyin Selvan 2 box office collection day 3: Mani Ratnam film mints Rs 30 crore; crosses Bholaa, Dasara lifetime hauls

Ponniyin Selvan 2 poster

Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2 continues to have a golden run at the box office worldwide. The film has now crossed the lifetime collections of several hits like Veera Simha Reddy, Dasara, and Bholaa in just three days. Strong overseas collections and little competition across India has meant that Ponniyin Selvan 2 will go from strength to strength in the days to come.

PS2, as it is called, opened with a net collection of Rs 24 crore on Friday and took it to Rs 26.20 crore on Saturday. Despite these high figures, the film showed growth again on Sunday. As per Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 30.30 crore net in all languages in India on its third day. Rs 23.14 crore of it came from the original Tamil version, while the Hindi and Telugu versions also showed growth with collections of Rs 3.20 crore and Rs 2.45 crore respectively. The film now has a domestic net collection of Rs 80 crore for its opening weekend.

Overseas, just like its predecessor, PS2 is wreaking havoc at the box office. It has earned just under $9 million (Rs 71.10 crore) from the overseas market in its first three days, much of it coming from the North American territory. PS2’s worldwide gross for its opening weekend is Rs 166 crore, which means it has crossed Bholaa (Rs 111 crore), Vaathi (Rs 118 crore), Dasara (Ras 116 crore) and Veera Simha Reddy (Rs 134 crore) in just three days.

However, PS2’s collection is still lower than part 1, which had earned Rs 101 crore net domestic and Rs 217 crore gross worldwide in its opening weekend last year. With those starting numbers, PS1 went on to gross Rs 493 crore in its full run. PS2 may not be able to emulate those numbers but may stand a chance to cross Rs 400 crore.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is the culminating part of Mani Ratnam’s adaptation of Kalki’s iconic novel series of the same name. The film, a semi-fictionalised account of the Chola Empire, stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Prakash Raj.