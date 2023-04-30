Ponniyin Selvan 2 box office collection day 2: Mani Ratnam epic crosses Rs 100 crore, sees housefull shows in Tamil Nadu

Aishwarya Rai in Ponniyin Selvan 2

Ponniyin Selvan 2, the historical epic directed by Mani Ratnam, is going from strength to strength at the box office globally. The film, which started on a strong note on Friday, managed to register some growth on second day, delivering back-to-back bumper days. With this, the film has managed to cross the Rs 100-crore barrier in just two days, a commendable achievement.

The film’s first day earnings were initially reported to be around Rs 30 crore but were later revised to around Rs 24 crore. Sacnilk has now reported that on Saturday, Ponniyin Selvan 2 earned Rs 26.20 crore net in India, a growth of jut under 10%, which is healthy for a film of this size and scale. Like part 1, bulk of the earnings are coming from the original Tamil version. The two-day net collection of the Tamil version is now just under Rs 39 crore. The Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam versions have netted Rs 4 crore, Rs 4.9 crore, and Rs 2.5 crore respectively.

But PS2 has done exceedingly well in the overseas market, just like its predecessor. So far, in its first two days, its overseas gross earning has been $6 million (around Rs 50 crore). Its total worldwide gross stands at Rs 110 crore, making it the eleventh Indian film to breach the 100-crore mark in 2023. The film is now looking at a big Sunday, which should take its worldwide earnings pastRs 150 crore easily. As per trade experts, it may be looking at a Rs350-400 crore lifetime figure, which is lower than PS1 but still a very healthy one for the Tamil industry.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is the concluding part of Mani Ratnam’s historical epic on the Chola Empire, based on Kalki’s novel series of the same name. The first part, which released last year to critical acclaim, earned Rs 493 crore worldwide, becoming one of the highest-grossing Tamil films ever. PS2 has also been praised by critics.

The film features an ensemble cast including Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Prakash Raj.