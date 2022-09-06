Ponniyin Selvan 1 trailer: Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Sobhita Dhulipala dazzle in Mani Ratnam's epic directorial

Credit: File photo

On Tuesday, the makers of Ponniyin Selvan 1 dropped the much-anticipated trailer of the film starring Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, and Sobhita Dhulipala in lead roles.

Sharing the trailer, the makers wrote, "Unveiling the most awaited Tamil Trailer of #PS1 in the voice of @ikamalhaasan Sir! In theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada! #PS1AudioLaunch #PS1Trailer #PonniyinSelvan #ManiRatnam @arrahman @madrastalkies_"

PS-1 is based on Kalki's self-titled Tamil novel, which was serialised in the 1950s and has continued to be a runaway success ever since, the magnum opus features an ensemble star cast that includes Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarath Kumar, Vikram Prabhu, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayaram, Prabhu, Parthiban, and Prakash Raj. Called by Mani Ratnam his dream project, Ponniyin Selvan will be among the most expensive projects ever undertaken in the country.

The film has the best in business handling each of its departments. AR Rahman is scoring the music for this epic historical and the cinematography is by Ravi Varman. National Award-winning art director Thotta Tharani oversees production design while Mani Ratnam`s trusted editor Sreekar Prasad is handling its editing. PS-1 will release in cinemas on 30 September.

Vikram will play Aditya Karikalan, Karthi will play Vanthiyathevan, Trisha will play Kundavai, and Jayam Ravi will play Arunmozhi Varman. Other notable actors include Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Aishwarya Lekshmi.

Called by Mani Ratnam as his dream project, Ponniyin Selvan will be among the most expensive projects ever undertaken in the country.

The film has the best in business handling each of its departments. A R Rahman is scoring the music for this epic historical and the cinematography is by Ravi Varman. National Award-winning art director Thotta Tharani oversees production design while Mani Ratnam`s trusted editor Sreekar Prasad is handling its editing.

In an earlier interview, Aishwarya Rai, who has already worked with Mani Ratnam on multiple projects, including Iruvar, Raavan, and Guru, discussed her thoughts about working with him once more. In an interview with Film Companion, the actress talked candidly about her time spent working with Ratnam and expressed her gratitude for being given the opportunity to be a part of his vision.

She said, “When he came and he shared and he said, ‘You know this is something I wanted to make right at the beginning’. I’m like I’m so privileged and so blessed that he asked me to be a part of his dream. I think just to begin at that in itself is so fulfilling. And then of course the experience has been superlative as always and you work with a talent like him and the talent that he naturally brings together each and every time”.