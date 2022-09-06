Ponniyin Selvan 1 trailer launch: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks mesmerising in black as she arrives at event

Credit: aishwaryaraibachchannn_arb/Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has arrived at the trailer launch on Ponniyin Selvan 1. She was wearing a black suit and turned heads with her beauty. Her photos and videos are going viral on social media.

Without a doubt, Aishwarya Rai is one of the most beautiful women in the world. The actress mesmerised everyone when she appeared at the event, she was looking so beautiful in the traditional designer outfit.

Take a look:

Earlier, a behind-the-scenes image of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini from Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selven went viral on social media. he diva epitomises elegance in her role as a regal princess, complete with a silk saree and ornate gold jewellery. This monumental work was inspired by the same-titled novel written by Kalki Krishnamurthy in 1955. The historical drama, which will be released on September 30 this year, is produced by Mani Ratnam and Allirajah Subaskaranunder.

In an earlier interview, Aishwarya Rai, who has already worked with Mani Ratnam on multiple projects, including Iruvar, Raavan, and Guru, discussed her thoughts about working with him once more. In an interview with Film Companion, the actress talked candidly about her time spent working with Ratnam and expressed her gratitude for being given the opportunity to be a part of his vision.

She said, “When he came and he shared and he said, ‘You know this is something I wanted to make right at the beginning’. I’m like I’m so privileged and so blessed that he asked me to be a part of his dream. I think just to begin at that in itself is so fulfilling. And then of course the experience has been superlative as always and you work with a talent like him and the talent that he naturally brings together each and every time”.

PS-1 is based on Kalki's self-titled Tamil novel, which was serialised in the 1950s and has continued to be a runaway success ever since, the magnum opus features an ensemble star cast that includes Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarath Kumar, Vikram Prabhu, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayaram, Prabhu, Parthiban, and Prakash Raj. Called by Mani Ratnam his dream project, Ponniyin Selvan will be among the most expensive projects ever undertaken in the country.