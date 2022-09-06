Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Ponniyin Selvan 1 trailer launch: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks mesmerising in black as she arrives at event

Ponniyin Selvan 1 star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was looking gorgeous when she arrived at the trailer launch event.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 09:17 PM IST

Ponniyin Selvan 1 trailer launch: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks mesmerising in black as she arrives at event
Credit: aishwaryaraibachchannn_arb/Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has arrived at the trailer launch on Ponniyin Selvan 1. She was wearing a black suit and turned heads with her beauty. Her photos and videos are going viral on social media.

Without a doubt, Aishwarya Rai is one of the most beautiful women in the world. The actress mesmerised everyone when she appeared at the event, she was looking so beautiful in the traditional designer outfit. 

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by aishwaryaraibachchan_arb (@aishwaryaraibachchannn_arb)

Earlier, a behind-the-scenes image of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini from Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selven went viral on social media. he diva epitomises elegance in her role as a regal princess, complete with a silk saree and ornate gold jewellery. This monumental work was inspired by the same-titled novel written by Kalki Krishnamurthy in 1955. The historical drama, which will be released on September 30 this year, is produced by Mani Ratnam and Allirajah Subaskaranunder.

In an earlier interview, Aishwarya Rai, who has already worked with Mani Ratnam on multiple projects, including Iruvar, Raavan, and Guru, discussed her thoughts about working with him once more. In an interview with Film Companion, the actress talked candidly about her time spent working with Ratnam and expressed her gratitude for being given the opportunity to be a part of his vision.

She said, “When he came and he shared and he said, ‘You know this is something I wanted to make right at the beginning’. I’m like I’m so privileged and so blessed that he asked me to be a part of his dream. I think just to begin at that in itself is so fulfilling. And then of course the experience has been superlative as always and you work with a talent like him and the talent that he naturally brings together each and every time”.

PS-1 is based on Kalki's self-titled Tamil novel, which was serialised in the 1950s and has continued to be a runaway success ever since, the magnum opus features an ensemble star cast that includes Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarath Kumar, Vikram Prabhu, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayaram, Prabhu, Parthiban, and Prakash Raj. Called by Mani Ratnam his dream project, Ponniyin Selvan will be among the most expensive projects ever undertaken in the country.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Viral Photos of the Day: Tejasswi Prakash stuns in co-ord set, Shehnaaz Gill sizzles in printed outfit
Streaming This Week: From Vikram to Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, OTT releases to watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AP ECET 2022 Counselling registration starts: Website, steps to register, other details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.