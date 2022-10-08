Search icon
Ponniyin Selvan 1 Hindi box office collection: Mani Ratnam's historical epic collects Rs 14.25 crore

The Hindi version of the Bollywood blockbuster starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, others also did well at the box office.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 07:04 AM IST

The historical epic Ponniyin Selvan: I or Ponniyin Selvan by Mani Ratnam is still breaking box office records. The Hindi version of the Bollywood blockbuster starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Prakash Raj also did well at the box office. 

According to Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh, the film’s Hindi version has minted Rs 14 crore.  

He tweeted, “#PS1 *#Hindi version* has fared well in Week 1... Excellent trending on weekdays... Should stay strong in Weekend 2... Fri 1.85 cr, Sat 2.50 cr, Sun 3.25 cr, Mon 1.40 cr, Tue 1.60 cr,  Wed 2.55 cr [#Dussehra], Thu 1.10 cr. Total: ₹ 14.25 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC.” 

Also the film has now become the fastest movie to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in Tamil Nadu. 

The film's production company Lyca Productions took to its social media handles on Thursday, October 6, and shared the announcement with a video that said, "Fastest 100+ crore grosser in Tamil Nadu", along with a caption, "#PS1 - Breaking records, one at a time!". 

After taking a thunderous opening of Rs 69.71 crore in the opening weekend in Tamil Nadu, Ponniyin Selvan, based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's epic novel of the same name, breached the Rs 100 crore mark on its fifth day of release and has minted Rs 117.53 crore in six days. 

Based on the war of succession in one of the strongest dynasties in the world - the Cholas, the historical epic fiction is being applauded for its masterful storytelling, visual spectacle, brilliant performances, captivating plot, and massive star cast. The theaters are running packed shows since its worldwide release on September 30. 

Ponniyin Selvan I or Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, an A. R. Rahman musical, is running in theaters in 2D and IMAX 2D versions in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. The final version will be released next year in 2023, as revealed in the closing credits. 

