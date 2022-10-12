Ponniyin Selvan 1 box office prediction: Mani Ratnam's directorial likely to become highest-grossing Tamil film of 2022

File photo

Ponniyin Selvan 1 by Mani Ratnam has surprised everyone with its incredible box office performance thus far. The movie has finished its 11-day run in theatres and is well on its way to becoming the Tamil industry's highest-grossing movie worldwide in 2022.

Mani Ratnam's most significant undertaking to date is PS 1. The movie received a wide range of reactions from critics after its release, and even word-of-mouth has been mixed.

In India, Ponniyin Selvan 1 has earned Rs 222 crores net (across all languages) and Rs 261.96 crores gross. In terms of overseas revenue, PS 1 has generated Rs 148 crores to date. The global total is at 409.96 crores gross.

According to Koimoi, the combined global gross for Vikram, starring Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi, and Kamal Haasan, is a staggering Rs 426 crores. Ponniyin Selvan 1, is only 16 crores from matching Kamal's movie and 17 crores away from surpassing it.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to his Twitter account on the morning of Tuesday, October 11, and wrote, "#PS1 joins the exclusive ₹ 400 Crs WW Gross Club. Only the 3rd #Kollywood movie after #2Point0 and #Vikram to join the club!". In another tweet, he mentioned that the Hindi version of Mani Ratnam's film has earned more than the Hindi version of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram and thus, has become the highest-grossing Hindi dubbed Tamil movie of the year.

READ: Ponniyin Selvan 1 box office collection day 11: Mani Ratnam's film breaches Rs 400 crore mark worldwide

The film is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name, which was based on the war of succession in one of the strongest dynasties in the world - the Cholas Several artists such as M. G. Ramachandran, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth tried to adapt the novel into a film in the last six decades, and finally Mani Ratnam succeeded in his endeavour.

Ponniyin Selvan I or Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, an A. R. Rahman musical, is running in theaters in 2D and IMAX 2D versions in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. The final version Ponniyin Selvan II or Ponniyin Selvan Part 2 will be released next year in 2023, as revealed in the closing credits.