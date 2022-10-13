Search icon
Ponniyin Selvan 1 box office collection: Mani Ratnam's historical epic becomes highest-grossing film in Tamil Nadu

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1 has already surpassed Beast's lifetime earnings and is the highest-grossing movie in Tamil Nadu.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 06:35 AM IST

File photo

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1 has stunned everyone with its phenomenal box office performance so far. Only a few crores distance it from breaking the record for highest-grossing Tamil film in 2022. However, it has already surpassed Beast's lifetime earnings and is the highest-grossing movie in Tamil Nadu. 

Confirming the same, Trade analyst Manobala Vjayabalan wrote, “#PonniyinSelvan is now the HIGHEST grossing movie of all time at the TN Box Office. It has BEATEN #Vikram to achieve this HUMONGOUS feat.#PonniyinSelvan1.” 

In another tweet he wrote, “#PS1 with ₹177.16 cr in TN BO SURPASSES #Beast lifetime[₹153.64 cr] at the WW Box Office.” 

In India, Ponniyin Selvan 1 has earned Rs 222 crores net (across all languages) and Rs 261.96 crores gross. In terms of overseas revenue, PS 1 has generated Rs 148 crores to date. The global total is at 409.96 crores gross.   

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to his Twitter account on the morning of Tuesday, October 11, and wrote, "#PS1 joins the exclusive ₹ 400 Crs WW Gross Club. Only the 3rd #Kollywood movie after #2Point0 and #Vikram to join the club!". In another tweet, he mentioned that the Hindi version of Mani Ratnam's film has earned more than the Hindi version of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram and thus, has become the highest-grossing Hindi dubbed Tamil movie of the year.   

The film is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name, which was based on the war of succession in one of the strongest dynasties in the world - the Cholas Several artists such as M. G. Ramachandran, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth tried to adapt the novel into a film in the last six decades, and finally Mani Ratnam succeeded in his endeavour.  

READ: Ponniyin Selvan 1 box office prediction: Mani Ratnam's directorial likely to become highest-grossing Tamil film of 2022

Ponniyin Selvan I or Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, an A. R. Rahman musical, is running in theaters in 2D and IMAX 2D versions in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. The final version Ponniyin Selvan II or Ponniyin Selvan Part 2 will be released next year in 2023, as revealed in the closing credits. 

 

 

