Ponniyin Selvan 1 box office collection: Mani Ratnam's epic becomes first Tamil film to cross $6 million mark in USA

Ponniyin Selvan 1/File photo

Starring a terrific ensemble including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Prakash Raj among others, the Tamil epic historical fiction film Ponniyin Selvan 1 has become one of the biggest blockbusters in the Indian cinema and the Mani Ratnam directorial is shattering records at the global box office as well.

PS-1 has crossed the $6 million mark in the USA, becoming the first Tamil movie to achieve this feat. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to his Twitter account on Thursday, October 13, and wrote, "#PS1 has joined the $6 Million Club in USA The first Tamil movie to do so."

Earlier, the film had already become the highest-grossing Tamil film at the American box office when it surpassed the lifetime collections of Rajnikanth starrer 2.0, a standalone sequel to the superstar's own blockbuster movie Enthiran (Robot) released in 2010.



Ponniyin Selvan 1 is running in packed theaters around the world and is being applauded for its masterful storytelling, visual spectacle, amazing performances, captivating plot, massive star cast, exceptional music, and brilliant cinematography.

It is adapted from Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name, which was based on the war of succession in one of the strongest dynasties in the world - the Cholas. Several artists such as M. G. Ramachandran, Kamal Haasan, and Rajinikanth tried to adapt the novel into a film in the last six decades, and finally, Mani Ratnam succeeded in his endeavour.

Ponniyin Selvan I or Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, an A. R. Rahman musical, is running in theaters in 2D and IMAX 2D versions in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. The final version will be released next year in 2023, as revealed in the closing credits.