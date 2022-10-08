Ponniyin Selvan 1 box office collection day 8: Mani Ratnam's film becomes highest first week grosser in Tamil Nadu

Ponniyin Selvan 1/File photo

Directed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Mani Ratnam, the historical epic Ponniyin Selvan: I or Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 has turned out to be a massive blockbuster success as the film has grossed more than Rs 300 crore worldwide. Featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Prakash Raj among others, the pan-India multi-starrer continues to break records at the domestic and the overseas box office.

After becoming the fastest film to collect Rs 100 crore gross in Tamil Nadu, the Mani Ratnam directorial has now created another record of becoming the highest first-week grosser in the state. Lyca Productions, the film's production company, took to its social media handles and shared a video that said, "All time Highest 1st week grosser in Tamil Nadu" with the caption, "Entering 2nd week in style! Smashing records - reaching heights".

Manobala Vijaybalan, a famous trade analyst, took to his Twitter account and shared that the film has earned Rs 127.68 crore in the first week in the South Indian state as he tweeted, "#PonniyinSelvan TN Box Office Completes WEEK 1 successfully. Day 1 - ₹ 25.86 cr Day 2 - ₹ 21.34 cr Day 3 - ₹ 22.51 cr Day 4 - ₹ 13.08 cr Day 5 - ₹ 17.95 cr Day 6 - ₹ 16.79 cr Day 7 - ₹ 10.15 cr Total - ₹ 127.68 cr"

Based on the war of succession in one of the strongest dynasties in the world - the Cholas, Ponniyin Selvan I is being applauded for its masterful storytelling, visual spectacle, brilliant performances, captivating plot, and massive star cast. The theaters are running packed shows since its worldwide release on September 30. The second part, which is the conclusion of the series, will be released next year in 2023, as revealed in the closing credits.