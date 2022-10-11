Ponniyin Selvan 1 box office collection day 11: Mani Ratnam's film breaches Rs 400 crore mark worldwide

Ponniyin Selvan 1/Madras Talkies Twitter

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Mani Ratnam, the epic historical fiction film Ponniyin Selvan 1 or Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 is on a record-breaking spree at the box office. The pan-India multi-starrer, which is being applauded for its masterful storytelling, amazing performances, captivating plot, brilliant cinematography, and exceptional music, has now crossed the Rs 400 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Trisha, Prakash Raj, and Jayaram among others, Ponniyin Selvan 1 has become the third Tamil film to join the Rs 400 crore club after Rajinikanth starrer science fiction actioner 2.0 and Kamal Haasan starrer action-thriller Vikram.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to his Twitter account on the morning of Tuesday, October 11, and wrote, "#PS1 joins the exclusive ₹ 400 Crs WW Gross Club. Only the 3rd #Kollywood movie after #2Point0 and #Vikram to join the club!". In another tweet, he mentioned that the Hindi version of Mani Ratnam's film has earned more than the Hindi version of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram and thus, has become the highest-grossing Hindi dubbed Tamil movie of the year.

The film is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name, which was based on the war of succession in one of the strongest dynasties in the world - the Cholas Several artists such as M. G. Ramachandran, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth tried to adapt the novel into a film in the last six decades, and finally Mani Ratnam succeeded in his endeavour.



Ponniyin Selvan I or Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, an A. R. Rahman musical, is running in theaters in 2D and IMAX 2D versions in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. The final version Ponniyin Selvan II or Ponniyin Selvan Part 2 will be released next year in 2023, as revealed in the closing credits.