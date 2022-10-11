Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Ponniyin Selvan 1 box office collection day 10: Mani Ratnam's historical epic earns Rs 379.13 crore

Ponniyin Selvan 1 box office collection: Aishwarya Rai, Chiyaan Vikram, and Karthi starrer is inching towards the Rs 400 crore mark worldwide.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 07:02 AM IST

Ponniyin Selvan 1 box office collection day 10: Mani Ratnam's historical epic earns Rs 379.13 crore
Ponniyin Selvan Part 1/File photo

With a huge ensemble consisting of talented actors such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Prakash Raj among others, Ponniyin Selvan I or Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 has been a blockbuster success as the Mani Ratnam's historical epic continues to enthrall the moviegoers with its grandeur and glory.

Adapted from Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel Ponniyin Selvan, the film has collected Rs 379.13 crore at the box office within ten days of its release, as shared by the trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan. He took to his Twitter account on Monday, October 10, and shared the box office figures. His tweet read, "#PonniyinSelvan WW Box Office CROSSES ₹375 cr gross mark. Week 1 - ₹ 308.59 cr Week 2 Day 1 - ₹ 15.47 cr Day 2 - ₹ 26.72 cr Day 3 - ₹ 28.35 cr Total - ₹ 379.13 cr."

The film is rewriting records not just in India, but abroad too as Ponniyin Selvan has become all-time highest-grossing Tamil film in the USA, Australia, United Kingdom, Singapore, and Malaysia. Lyca Productions, who has bankrolled the film, shared the news on their social media handles.

READ | Ponniyin Selvan 1 box office collection: Film surpasses Rajinikanth's 2.0 to become highest-grossing Tamil movie in USA

Based on the war of succession in one of the strongest dynasties in the world - the Cholas, the historical epic fiction film is being applauded for its masterful storytelling, visual spectacle, amazing performances, captivating plot, massive star cast, exceptional music, and brilliant cinematography.

Ponniyin Selvan I or Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, an A. R. Rahman musical, is running in theaters in 2D and IMAX 2D versions in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. The final version Ponniyin Selvan II or Ponniyin Selvan Part 2 will be released next year in 2023, as revealed in the closing credits.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kidney: 5 natural ways to keep your kidney healthy
Raju Srivastava death: Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, Bollywood movies featuring late comedian
Meow Meow drug worth Rs 1000 crore seized in Gujarat: Know more about the party drug, its effects on body
Rare photographs of young Queen Elizabeth II that you may not have seen
Adipurush: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Om Raut visit Ram Temple before teaser launch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UGC NET Phase 5 admit card 2022 released: See how and where to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.