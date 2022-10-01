Search icon
Ponniyin Selvan 1 box office collection day 1: Mani Ratnam's magnum opus mints Rs 80 crore worldwide

Ponniyin Selvan 1, directed by Mani Ratnam, minted Rs 80 crores gross worldwide on its opening day. The film stars Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Karthik.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 09:41 PM IST

File Photo

South Indian filmmaker Mani Ratnam's magnum opus period film Ponniyin Selvan -1 minted Rs 80 crores gross worldwide on its opening day. The film hit the theaters on Friday, September 29. 

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Aadarsh shared a poster and wrote, "PS1 PACKS A MASSIVE NUMBER ON DAY 1... #ManiRatnam`s much-awaited biggie #PS1 grosses a whopping amount *worldwide* on Day 1... OFFICIAL POSTER... All languages."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

Helmed by Mani Ratnam, the film stars south actors Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Karthik Sivakumar, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles. Ponniyin Selvan-Part 1 is a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy`s Tamil novel of the same name which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s. It marks the third collaboration of Aishwarya with south actor Vikram after their critically acclaimed film Raavan in 2010.

In the film, Aishwarya could be seen in dual roles. Queen Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission to seek vengeance, and Mandakini Devi in the historical drama. Previously, Aishwarya and Vikram collaborated on Mani Ratnam's film Raavan in 2010.

The big-budgeted film is released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam worldwide.  (With inputs from ANI)

