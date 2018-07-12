Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingNow,recommendedStories,recommendedStoriesMobileenglish2636374
HomeEntertainment

Police nab gunman for rapper XXXTentacion's murder

Another suspect has been arrested for first-degree murder in the shooting of rapper XXXTentacion.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: PTI |Updated: Jul 12, 2018, 06:39 PM IST

Police nab gunman for rapper XXXTentacion's murder
Police nab gunman for rapper XXXTentacion's murder

Another suspect has been arrested for first-degree murder in the shooting of rapper XXXTentacion.

Previously, the police have arrested Dedrick Williams, who was allegedly driving the car. He has been charged with first-degree murder, driving without a valid licence and violating probation by stealing a car.

According to Variety, Michael Boatwright, 22, was arrested in Florida by homicide detectives from the Broward Sheriff's office.

cre_Trending

On June 18, XXXTentacion, real name Jahseh Onfroy, was shot by two gunmen who then fled in an SUV. The second gunman is yet to be identified. Robert Allen, 22, has also been named as "a person of interest in the case".

XXXTentacion was laid to rest in an open-casket memorial, held in Florida's BB&T Center on June 27, which was attended by over 20,000 fans.

CRE Recommended Stories
CRE Recommended Stories

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
New Parliament building at night: Check stunning photos of new Sansad Bhavan after sunset
Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit
6 Indian cricketers who faded away despite great start to their careers
IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances
Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi-NCR news: Man kills self by jumping in front of Delhi Metro train
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.