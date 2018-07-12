Police nab gunman for rapper XXXTentacion's murder

Another suspect has been arrested for first-degree murder in the shooting of rapper XXXTentacion.

Previously, the police have arrested Dedrick Williams, who was allegedly driving the car. He has been charged with first-degree murder, driving without a valid licence and violating probation by stealing a car.

According to Variety, Michael Boatwright, 22, was arrested in Florida by homicide detectives from the Broward Sheriff's office.

On June 18, XXXTentacion, real name Jahseh Onfroy, was shot by two gunmen who then fled in an SUV. The second gunman is yet to be identified. Robert Allen, 22, has also been named as "a person of interest in the case".

XXXTentacion was laid to rest in an open-casket memorial, held in Florida's BB&T Center on June 27, which was attended by over 20,000 fans.