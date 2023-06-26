Search icon
Police complaint against Vijay for allegedly glorifying drug use in Leo song Naa Ready, ban on film demanded

A police complaint has been filed against Thalapathy Vijay for alleged glorification of drug use in Leo song Naa Ready.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

Vijay in a still from Leo song Naa Ready

A police complaint has been filed against Thalapathy Vijay over the song Naa Ready from his upcoming film Leo. The song’s video is yet to be released but a lyric video was released a couple of days ago. Based on that, an activist from Chennai filed a complaint against the actor for allegedly glorifying drug and alcohol use. A ban on the film has also been demanded.

Leo, starring Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, and Sanjay Dutt, has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The song Naa Ready has been sung by Vijay and Anirudh, who has also composed it. On Sunday, Chennai-based RTI Selvam filed an online complaint against the film with the Chennai Police Commissioner asking for action against Vijay under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The complaint states that through the song, Vijay is glorifying consumption of drugs. On Monday, Selvam submitted his complaint in person as well.

The lyric video of Naa Ready features a few stills and glimpses from the song’s video in whic Vijay can be seen dancing with a cigarette in his mouth and the backup dancers have beer mugs in their hands. The lyrics are also about alcohol. Interestingly, Selvam had made a similar complaint against director Lokesh’s previous film Vikram, which starred Kamal Haasan. The film, however, as anti-drugs and featured Haasan as a former special ops officer busting a cartel.

Naa Ready’s video will be unveiled soon. So far, the film’s team has not responded to Selvam’s claims or charges. The film is slated for release in theatres on October 19 and is one of the most awaited Tamil films of the year. Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan and Priya Anand are part of the supporting cast in the action thriller.

