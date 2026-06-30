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PM Narendra Modi's government sets up Prasoon Joshi-led panel to strengthen Indian film industry

The group will examine steps to make Indian films more competitive in world markets, the impact of new technologies such as artificial intelligence and virtual production, and ways to help filmmakers access institutional finance and new funding options for film production.

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PTI

Updated : Jun 30, 2026, 10:17 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi's government sets up Prasoon Joshi-led panel to strengthen Indian film industry
Prasoon Joshi/PTI
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The Centre on Monday announced the setting up of a study group under Prasar Bharati chairperson Prasoon Joshi to recommend measures for strengthening the Indian film industry. It also circulated draft regulations among states, saying their adoption could increase the number of cinema halls across the country, as different states currently follow different rules for permissions required for setting up theatres.

The decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said in a statement. The ministry said the study group, comprising industry experts and technology partners, will study the opportunities and challenges in Indian cinema and recommend measures to strengthen the sector.

Among other issues, the group will examine steps to make Indian films more competitive in world markets, the impact of new technologies such as artificial intelligence and virtual production, and ways to help filmmakers access institutional finance and new funding options for film production The group will also work with state governments and recommend a policy framework for the long-term growth of Indian cinema, the ministry said, adding that it has been asked to submit its report within three months.

The Centre said it will also help states implement the Model State Cinema Regulations, aimed at ramping up cinema infrastructure. It said the regulation of cinemas and theatres falls under the State List, and different states follow different rules for permissions required for cinemas and theatres, which has been a major roadblock to the growth of cinema infrastructure, especially in small towns and rural areas.

READ | Not Shah Rukh Khan's King, Alia Bhatt's Alpha, Yash's Toxic; most awaited Indian film of 2026 is Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana

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