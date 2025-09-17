PM Narendra Modi's 75th birthday: Kangana Ranaut, Rajinikanth, Vijay Deverakonda, more stars pour in wishes

Celebrities including Rajinikanth, Kangana Ranaut, Ram Charan, and Sonu Sood wished PM Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday as the government launched new health initiatives in his honour.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 today, September 17, and the day was marked with warm wishes pouring in from across the nation. Prominent film stars and public figures took to social media to celebrate the Prime Minister’s special day.

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut posted a photo with PM Modi and wrote, "By embracing the mantra of 'Sabka Saath-Sabka Development', hearty congratulations and best wishes to the true son of Maa Bharti, the country's most popular leader Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi ji."

Actor Ram Charan shared his wishes saying, "Wishing our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji a very Happy 75th Birthday. May you be blessed with health, strength & continued success in serving our nation."

Anil Kapoor also extended greetings, writing in Hindi, "Pradhan Mantri @narendramodi Ji ko janmdin ki bahut bahut shubhkamnayein. Aap swasth rahen, lambi umar paayen aur desh ko aise hi unnati aur samriddhi ki raah par aage badhate rahen. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday, sir."

Superstar Rajinikanth, in a heartfelt note, posted on X, "To the most respected, honourable, and my dear Prime Minister @narendramodi Narendra Modi ji, heartfelt wishes on your birthday. Wishing you long life, good health, peace of mind, and everlasting strength to lead our beloved nation. Jai Hind."

Actor Suniel Shetty also expressed his admiration, saying, “Happy Birthday to our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. Your tireless service and unwavering commitment to the nation inspire millions. Prayers for your continued strength, health, and vision to guide India forward.”

Kirron Kher shared a photograph with Modi ji and captioned it, “Happy Birthday to Honorable Prime Minister Mr. @narendramodi ji. Your honest and fearless leadership is leading the country towards a brighter future. May God keep you healthy and strong.”

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal prayed for the PM’s well-being, writing, "I Pray to god to grant a long and Healthy life to our beloved Honourable Prime minister Shri @narendramodi ji."

Sonu Sood penned a reflective note, "History remembers those who reshape the future. Wishing PM @narendramodi ji continued strength, clarity, and courage as he leads Bharat through a transformative era. May your journey remain as fearless as your vision. #HappyBirthdayModiJi."

On this occasion, the Central Government rolled out two major healthcare programmes—Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan and Rashtriya Poshan Maah (National Nutrition Month). AIIMS Delhi is also hosting medical check-up camps at four locations as part of the initiative. Tomorrow, PM Modi is scheduled to travel to Madhya Pradesh to officially inaugurate the programmes, which focus on improving women’s health and strengthening family well-being.