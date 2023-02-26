Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

PM Narendra Modi reacts after South Korean embassy staff groove to RRR's song Naatu Naatu in viral video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted after a video of the South Korean embassy in India’s staff grooving to the hit track Naatu Naatu has gone viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 03:39 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi reacts after South Korean embassy staff groove to RRR's song Naatu Naatu in viral video
Credit: PM Narendra Modi/Instagram

The popular RRR song Naatu Naatu is gaining worldwide popularity! The song has already won many awards - be it Golden Globes or Critics Choice Award. The song has also been nominated in the Original Song category.

Well, the hysteria has travelled to South Korea as well! A video of the South Korean embassy in India’s staff grooving to the hit track has gone viral on social media. Not just that, the viral video also piqued the interest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi!

The video was shared by the official Twitter handle of the embassy. The caption read, "We are happy to share with you the Korean Embassy’s Naatu Naatu dance cover. See the Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok along with the embassy staff Naatu Naatu!!"

In the video, the staff at the embassy could be seen dancing together to the beats of Naatu Naatu. Reacting to the video, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, "Lively and adorable team effort," accompanied by a thumbs-up emoji.

Check it out:

Naatu Naatu is competing for the Academy awards this year. The song was nominated for the best original score, where it will be pitted against heavyweight names like Rihanna and Lady Gaga’s songs.

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, RRR, which stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles, collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. The film is an amalgamation of fact and fiction. Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt also played important roles in the movie.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli's RRR won five awards at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards - Best International Film, Best Action Film, Best Stunts, Best Original Song, and the Spotlight Award. Beaming with joy and pride, director SS Rajamouli and actor Ram Charan accepted the Best International Film Award. (With inputs from ANI)

Read|Selfiee box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar film fails to register big jump, earns just Rs 3.80 crore

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Valentine's Day 2023: Tips for girls on how to prep for a romantic date night
Meet Virat Kohli's glamorous sister-in-law Chetna Kohli, whose style can give Anushka Sharma a run for her money
Meet Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, who is as pretty and stylish as Anushka Sharma
Top 5 most searched WWE wrestlers of all time
Street food: Five best tandoori momos places in Delhi that will cater to your cravings
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Stunning Pakistani bride killer dance moves to 'Jalebi Bai' delights internet, viral video
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.