PM Modi’s melody gift to Giorgia Meloni goes viral: Priyanka Chopra, Bhumi Pednekar react: ‘Living for this’

PM Narendra Modi’s viral 'Melody' gift moment with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni grabbed massive attention online. Celebrities like Priyanka Chopra and Bhumi Pednekar also reacted to the adorable 'Melodi' trend.

A light-hearted moment between Narendra Modi and Giorgia Meloni has taken social media by storm. The viral video showing PM Modi gifting a packet of Melody toffee to Meloni has received massive love online, with several Bollywood celebrities reacting to the adorable exchange.

Celebrities react to viral ‘melody’ moment:

Actors like Priyanka Chopra, Bhumi Pednekar, Bipasha Basu, and Unni Mukundan kind of reacted to the viral clip by liking it and then getting involved in the comments. The post was shared online. Bhumi Pednekar even wrote, 'Living for this.' Meanwhile, fans flooded social media with funny and also really heartwarming reactions. A lot of people online were calling it the 'cutest political crossover' and honestly, it was kinda everywhere.

What happened in the viral video?

The video, shared by Giorgia Meloni on social media, showed this kind of candid time between the two leaders. Meloni said, 'Prime Minister Modi brought us a gift…a very, very good toffee,' but then PM Modi, still smiling, answered, 'Melody,' as both of them burst out laughing while holding the packet. That small interaction, honestly, spread so quickly online, and netizens praised the friendly chemistry between the two leaders.

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‘Melodi’ trend continues online:

The bond between Modi and Meloni has already kinda inspired that viral nickname, 'Melodi,' like, it was made by blending their names. The trend first started really catching on during the G7 Summit, when Meloni posted a selfie video with PM Modi and she said, 'Hello from the Melodi team.'

Before that, there were also these selfies of the two leaders from big international moments, like COP28, that went viral online as well. PM Modi answered in a warm way to Meloni’s posts, kind of emphasising the growing friendship and the growing rapport between India and Italy. Now this latest 'Melody' moment, it’s again been sparking memes, lighthearted jokes, and fan reactions across social media, so the whole exchange turned into one of the internet’s most talked about viral bits.