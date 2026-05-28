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PM Modi pays tribute to 'great NTR Garu' on 103rd birth anniversary, remembers his contributions to Indian cinema

Born on May 28, 1923, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) acted in about 300 films and rose to superstardom in Telugu cinema. A celebrated actor, producer, director and editor, he later entered politics, founded the Telugu Desam Party, and served four terms as the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 28, 2026, 04:03 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

PM Modi pays tribute to 'great NTR Garu' on 103rd birth anniversary, remembers his contributions to Indian cinema
PM Modi pays tribute to NTR
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to legendary actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) on his 103rd birth anniversary, remembering him as a leader committed to public welfare and a cinema icon whose work continues to inspire generations. In a message shared on the occasion, PM Modi shared in a post on his X handle, "Tributes to the great NTR Garu on his birth anniversary. He is fondly remembered for his commitment towards public welfare and governance which ensured dignity for the poor and marginalised. His contributions to cinema continue to captivate generations. His life and ideals remain a source of immense inspiration."

The Prime Minister also referred to the current NDA government in Andhra Pradesh led by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu, describing it as committed to fulfilling NTR's vision for the people of the state. "The NDA Government in Andhra Pradesh, under the leadership of my friend Chandrababu Naidu Garu, is committed to advancing the aspirations he cherished for the people," he added.

Born on May 28, 1923, NTR remains one of the most influential figures in Indian cinema. He acted in about 300 films and rose to superstardom in Telugu cinema. A celebrated actor, producer, director and editor, he later entered politics and founded the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). He went on to serve four terms as the Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh. 

NTR was honoured with Padma Shri in 1968, and three National Film Awards for co-producing Thodu Dongalu (1954) and Seetharama Kalyanam (1960), and for directing Varakatnam (1970). He also received the erstwhile Rashtrapati Awards for his performances in films such as Raju Peda (1954) and Lava Kusa (1963).

Jr NTR, who will be seen next in Prashanth Neel's pan-India epic action drama Dragon in 2027, also visited NTR Ghat in Hyderabad on Thursday to pay tribute to his grandfather on the occasion of the late leader's 103rd birth anniversary. Late NTR's wife, Lakshmi Parvathi, and daughter Daggubati Purandeswari also paid their respects at the memorial.

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