PM Modi, Mohanlal, Mammootty attend Suresh Gopi's daughter wedding in Guruvayur temple, see photos and videos

After the wedding festivities, Suresh Gopi took to his Twitter account and shared the photos of the newlyweds along with PM Modi.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 11:43 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Kerala’s famous Lord Krishna temple in Guruvayur and attended the wedding of actor-politician Suresh Gopi's daughter Bhagya with businessman Sreyas Mohan. The wedding was also attended by the Malayalam Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dileep, and other celebrities from Malayalam film industry.

The Prime Minister offered prayers at the temple dressed in the traditional attire of ‘mundu’ (dhoti) and a white shawl. Thereafter, he changed his attire and attended the wedding of Suresh Gopi’s daughter. Modi handed over the garlands to the couple and also blessed the couple. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to the Malayalam superstars at the ceremony. The photos and videos from the wedding ceremony have been shared on social media.

After the wedding festivities, Suresh Gopi took to his X (previously known as Twitter) account and shared the photos of the newlyweds along with PM Modi. Along with sharing the pics, he wrote, "At the divine Guruvayur Temple, my lovely kids tied the knot, with the esteemed presence of our Honourable PM Narendra Modi ji. Kindly keep Bhagya and Sreyas in your prayers."

Suresh Gopi has acted in more than 250 films in his career, which began when he started working as a child artiste in 1965. Some of his most famous films include Commissioner, Rudraksham, Kaliyattam, Lelam, The Tiger, Apothecary, Thalasthanam, Pathram, Manichithrathazhu, and Varane Avashyamund among others.

The Malayalam star was a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the Parliament of India, from 2016 to 2022. He also contested the 2019 General Elections as a BJP candidate from the Thrissur constituency but lost to Congress candidate T.N. Prathapan and CPI candidate Rajaji Mathew Thomas.

