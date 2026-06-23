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PM Modi meets TVF Panchayat's Binod, Banrakas; fans call it 'multiverse of madness' - Watch viral video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the Instagram reel of him meeting Panchayat actors Ashok Pathak and Durgesh Kumar, known for playing Binod and Banrakas, on Tuesday. The clip has exploded on social media with fans calling it "most unexpected collab of the year."

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 23, 2026, 10:51 PM IST

PM Modi meets TVF Panchayat's Binod, Banrakas; fans call it 'multiverse of madness' - Watch viral video
PM Modi meets Panchayat actors
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TVF's Panchayat has emerged as one of India's most beloved web series, winning hearts across four successful seasons while fans eagerly await its fifth installment. Amid the growing buzz, a heartwarming moment delighted viewers as Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Panchayat actors Ashok Pathak and Durgesh Kumar at a media summit on Tuesday. Ashok and Durgesh are famously known for playing the characters of Binod and Banrakas in the Amazon Prime Video show.

Taking to social media, PM Modi shared a glimpse of his interaction with the Panchayat stars. The cheerful meeting featured warm conversations, shared laughter, and a firm handshake, with the Prime Minister delighting fans by captioning the post with the iconic line, "बिनोद से कुछ बाते...". For his reel, Modi used the theme song of the Panchayat show as its music.

The video went viral on social media within minutes with fans sharing their candid reactions. One Instagram user called it, "Multiverse of Madness", while another termed it, "Most unexpected collab of this year." TVF also responded to the clip as its social media account commented, "Loving this unexpected meet cute of the year." Several fans also shared the show's iconic line, "Dekh raha hai Binod."

Panchayat has grown into one of India's most celebrated web series, earning multiple accolades, including the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025, the inaugural IIFA Digital Awards 2025, and the Iconic Gold Awards 2026. Beyond its award-winning run, the show has become a social media phenomenon and helped bring exceptional talents like Raghubi Yadav, Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy, Jitendra Kumar, Faisal Malik, Ashok Pathak, and Durgesh Kumar into the spotlight.

Premiering in 2020, Panchayat struck a chord with audiences through its authentic depiction of rural India and its heartwarming story of an engineering graduate who reluctantly takes up the role of a village panchayat secretary. Across four successful seasons, the series has been widely praised for its understated humour, relatable characters, and emotional storytelling, cementing its place as a modern classic.

READ | Lucknow Fire: Sonu Sood reacts strongly to coaching centre tragedy, says 'we owe these children more than our tears'

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