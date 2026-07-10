PM Modi blesses Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar with wedding wishes, Boney Kapoor reacts...

PM Modi sent wedding wishes to Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar. Boney Kapoor thanked him, calling the blessings affectionate and memorable.

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar received wedding greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who described their union as a journey of love and unity. Days after the couple's private Mumbai wedding on July 6, Boney Kapoor congratulated the PM on July 10 for the kind gesture.

Boney Kapoor shares PM's letter

On Friday, July 10, filmmaker Boney Kapoor shared PM Modi's congratulations to Anshula and Rohan on X. Three days before the wedding, on July 3, the letter was dated. 'Heartfelt gratitude to our inspirational and Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji, for your warmest wishes and altruistic blessings to Anshula and Rohan on their auspicious wedding,' Boney said.

The PM's statement, he continued, made the event even more memorable for the family. 'We are overwhelmed with gratitude and touched by your kindness and very humbly thank you for your personal affectionate blessings, Sir, ' he added. In the letter, PM Modi wished the Kapoor family love, trust and unity in the years to come while congratulating the pair on their marriage.

An intimate Mumbai wedding on July 6

In a close-knit ceremony in Mumbai, Anshula, the daughter of Boney Kapoor and the late Mona Shourie Kapoor, wed Rohan Thakkar in front of family and friends. On June 21, Rohan's family organised a Mata Ki Chowki to kick off the festivities.

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The actual wedding was kept low-key and out of the Bollywood spotlight. The romance between Anshula and Rohan has been subdued and contemporary. Over time, the two apparently developed a close relationship after meeting on a dating service. An important step before they got married this year was when Rohan proposed to Anshula in Central Park in New York City in July.