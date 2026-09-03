PM Modi, Amit Shah pay tribute to Bengali cinema's Mahanayak Uttam Kumar on his birth centenary

Known universally as the 'Mahanayak' of Bengali cinema, Uttam Kumar remains one of the biggest cultural icons in Bengal and Indian cinema. PM Modi, Amit Shah, West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari, and several Bengali artists paid their tributes to the legendary actor on his 100th birth anniversary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah as well as prominent Bengali stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jeet and Raima Sen on Thursday paid rich tributes to cinema legend Uttam Kumar on his birth centenary, remembering the superstar whose work continues to resonate across generations. Known universally as the 'Mahanayak' of Bengali cinema, Uttam Kumar remains one of the biggest cultural icons in Bengal and Indian cinema. Born on September 3, 1926, Uttam Kumar, whose original name was Arun Kumar Chattopadhyay, featured in many classics such as Saptapadi, Harano Sur, Nayak, Antony Firingee, Grihadaha, Jiban Mrityu, and Chiriakhana.

PM Modi led the tributes for Uttam Kumar with a post on X. "Mahanayak Uttam Kumar... a legend whose timeless performances connect with people across generations. Tributes on his birth centenary," he said. The Prime Minister also shared part of his August 30 radio address Mann Ki Baat where he described Uttam Kumar as a versatile actor who became deeply embedded in people's hearts through his performances. "Film lovers believe that Satyajit Ray wrote the entire script for the film Nayak with Mahanayak Uttam Kumar in mind. Shriman Satyajit Ray had remarked that he possessed remarkable emotional depth alongside great dignity," Modi said.

He also hailed Uttam Kumar's perseverance, noting that the actor continued to work despite several failures in the early phase of his career. "His life offers another great lesson: never give up. Although his early films did not fare well, he remained focused on his work. It was this dedication that enabled him to reach such great heights," the PM said, adding, "He will forever reign in our hearts."

In his post on X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah described Uttam Kumar's films as an "invaluable heritage of Indian cinema". "With his natural and vibrant acting, he reigned over the hearts of audiences for decades. As an actor, producer, director, and musician, he proved his mettle in every role and elevated Bengali cinema to new heights," Shah said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who led centenary celebrations in state capital Kolkata, remembered Uttam Kumar for his "magnetic charisma, emotive genius and timeless screen presence". "His unmatched legacy needs no certification, it lives vibrantly in the hearts of millions. Our Government remains committed to cherishing and upholding the glorious artistic heritage he gifted to the world," he wrote. At an event in Kolkata, Adhikari paid floral tributes at the superstar's statue in Tollygunge alongside prominent artists from the film industry.

BJP president Nitin Nabin said Uttam Kumar's charisma and nuanced performances redefined Indian cinema and elevated Bengali filmmaking. "Decades later, Uttam Kumar Ji's timeless artistry and the emotional depth he brought to every character continue to inspire generations of actors and cinema lovers," he said.

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the actor was "not merely a star of the silver screen" but an emotion deeply woven into Bengali culture. "Films like Bicharak, Sanyasi Raja, and Amanush -- decades may pass, but the majesty of his acting and his effortless charisma remain as radiant as ever," Chowdhury said.

Among those from the film fraternity paying tribute was superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee, who said Uttam Kumar had never become a part of Bengal's past. "Uttam Kumar has never become a thing of the past for Bengalis. He remains our eternal present -- an inseparable part of our memories, emotions and Bengali identity," Prosenjit said. "Generation after generation has rediscovered his performances, and the love for him remains as undiminished as ever," he added.

Actor Jeet called Uttam Kumar an "eternal symbol of Bengali emotion and love". "On his birth centenary, I offer my deepest respect and salutations. Mahanayak, you remain an unforgettable chapter in the history of Bengali cinema," he posted on Instagram.

Actor Raima Sen said she has forever been a huge fan of Uttam Kumar's performance in the classic film Saptapadi, which featured her grandmother Suchitra Sen opposite him. "Some artists entertain us; a few become a part of our memories and stay with us forever. Saptapadi remains one of those special memories for me," Raima said.

Uttam Kumar enjoyed an unparalleled career in Bengali cinema. His pairing with Suchitra Sen remains one of Indian cinema's most celebrated screen partnerships, with films such as Sare Chuattor, Harano Sur, Saptapadi and Chawa Pawa continuing to enjoy enduring popularity. The actor also won acclaim for his work in Satyajit Ray's Nayak and became the first recipient of the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performances in Antony Firingee and Chiriyakhana, his second film with Ray and featured him as detective Byomkesh Bakshi. He died on July 24, 1980.

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