'Please concentrate on your lives': Dimple Hayathi slams trolls criticising her for supporting Janhvi Kapoor amid Peddi backlash

The Ram Charan-led sports action drama Peddi is being criticised for objectifying Janhvi Kapoor's character through the camera angles, dialogues, and romantic scenes between the lead pair.

Dimple Hayathi has slammed trolls criticising her for supporting Janhvi Kapoor amid Peddi backlash and said several female actors don't receive roles that fully showcase their abilities. Hayathi shared a note for Kapoor on her X handle on Sunday after a section of the audience criticised the film for objectifying women through its camera work, dialogues, and romantic scenes between Ram Charan and Kapoor. Hayathi said if characters are underwritten, the responsibility lies more with writing and filmmaking choices and not the actor essaying the role.

The actress herself was later trolled for extending her support to Kapoor. In another series of posts on Monday, Hayathi lashed out at trolls and said her thoughts shaped from her experience and are not supposed to align with others. "Guys relax take a chill pill please concentrate on your lives. I have got mine my opinion or my experiences doesn’t have to go with you or I come and answer each of you," she wrote.

Dimple added some female actors have to spend years working within the limitations of the characters they are offered or written for them. "But one thing to remember not every female actor is fortunate enough to receive roles that fully showcase their abilities. It’s not about who have come from where and who’s who big or small or who is less over who it’s only spoken and unfair to place entire burden on a female lead actors when the shortcomings clearly stem from the writing," she wrote.

The backlash on the film was also addressed by the director, Buchi Babu Sana, who shared a statement on social media on Saturday and said the film will have required changes. Released on June 4, Peddi has grossed Rs 292.5 crore at the global box office in its opening weekend, as per the makers. The sports action drama also features Divyenndu, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Boman Irani.

READ | Karuppu OTT release date: When and where to watch Suriya, Trisha Krishnan-starrer Tamil blockbuster film