Malaika Arora recently joined the Canada-based Punjabi singer AP Dhillon on stage during his Mumbai concert. The actress turned heads with her edgy concert look and groovy moves with the singer. The photos and videos of Malaika and AP Dhillon are doing rounds on the internet sparking mixed reactions from social media users.

The Chhaiya Chhaiya girl’s sartorial choices often grab attention among fans and trolls alike. Her latest is a little black dress featuring a deep scoop neckline and A-line silhouette. She styled her sleeveless mini dress with high-heel boots and left her straight hair loose. The coated fabric appeared to be like a polythene to social media users as they flocked to the comment section to drop their reactions.

A user said, “Ye kha plastic pehen liya.” The second user commented, “Her clothes” The third user reacted, “Aisa lg raha hai black hard wali polythene pehen lii ho.” “Hey, we have the same plastic bag. It comes in the form of a roll and we put it daily on the dustbin,” wrote another user.

AP Dhillon is currently in India as part of his The Brownprint 2024 India tour. He invited Malaika on stage by introducing her as his childhood crush. Both of them grooved to his number of songs like Excuses, Brown Munde, With You, and Dil Nu, among others.

Of late, Malaika has been making headlines for her breakup with her long-time boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor. However, neither of them ever confirmed it. Amid breakup rumours, Arjun stood firmly by Malaika and her family after her father tragically passed away. Meanwhile, Arjun had recently announced that he is single and not looking to pursue any relationships. On the work front, Malaika was last seen in Call Me Bae in a special appearance. Arjun, on the other hand, featured in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again.