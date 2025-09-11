Add DNA as a Preferred Source
ENTERTAINMENT

PK 2, Ra.One 2 and more Bollywood sequels fans were excited for that never happened

From Munna Bhai Chale America to PK 2, several highly anticipated Bollywood sequels never made it to the screen. Fans were left disappointed as production delays, script changes, or lukewarm responses shelved projects that promised to continue beloved stories.

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 11, 2025, 04:05 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Following the huge success of Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. and Lage Raho Munna Bhai, director Rajkumar Hirani had envisioned Munna Bhai Chale America. Fans were excited to see Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi reprise their iconic roles. However, repeated delays and constant changes to the script eventually shelved the project, leaving fans of the lovable Munna-Circuit duo disappointed.

The original Dostana, starring Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, and John Abraham, set high expectations with its bold humour and chemistry. When a sequel was announced with a fresh cast, anticipation grew. Unfortunately, ongoing production delays and behind-the-scenes controversies led to the film being abandoned, leaving fans to nostalgically remember the sizzling dynamics of the first movie.

After Chandni Chowk to China, there were talks of a follow-up set in Africa with Akshay Kumar. Rumours and fan speculation hinted at another wild adventure, but the lukewarm response to the original film crushed any hopes of a sequel. As a result, Chandni Chowk to Africa remains a playful 'what-could-have-been' rather than an actual project.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Ra.One had its share of mixed reviews, but it still developed a loyal fan following that hoped for a sequel. SRK teased the possibility, stirring excitement among audiences. Yet, over the years, the project failed to materialise, leaving fans to dream of G.One returning for a bigger, more epic showdown.

Aamir Khan’s PK was both a commercial and critical hit, with its unique blend of satire and emotion captivating viewers. Talk of a sequel, potentially featuring Ranbir Kapoor continuing the alien saga, sparked curiosity. Despite discussions and fan anticipation, nothing concrete emerged, making PK 2 one of Bollywood’s most eagerly awaited sequels that never came to life.

