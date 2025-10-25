Piyush Pandey Funeral: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan pay condolences with folded hands, netizens say 'Bachchan family always...'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday attended the last rites of advertising icon Piyush Pandey. Big B was accompanied by his son, Abhishek Bachchan, at Pandey's funeral, which was held at the Shivaji Park Crematorium in Mumbai.

A video that surfaced online shows Amitabh exiting the funeral site with son Abhishek. He can be seen folding his hands as he pays condolences. Dressed in a white kurta pyjama and paired it with a cream-coloured Nehru suit, he looked serious as he stepped into the car later. Abhishek, wearing a white kurta pyjama and a black Nehru jacket, followed his dad to the car.

Reacting to the video, netizens flooded the comment section with praises for Bachchans. “Bachchan family always stands in grief for its fraternity and friends,” wrote a social media user. “Bachchan sir will go for all the funerals... For the kind of respect and love he has towards friendship…” added another user.

Watch video here:



Earlier, Big B, in a blog post, paid a tribute to the "creative genius", whom he also described as the "most amiable friend" and a "guide." "No words to express our grief.. Piyush Pandey passed away this morning.. The creative works left behind by him shall ever be an eternal emblem of his immeasurable creativity." Big B said he was "shocked" and "speechless" at the demise of Piyush Pandey. Bachchan also paid tributes to the ad guru in a post on X.

It is worth mentioning that Amitabh Bachchan and the late Piyush Pandey collaborated for several commercials, including the Gujarat government's ad campaign titled 'Khushboo Gujarat Ki' when Prime Minister Narendra Modi served as the Gujarat Chief Minister.



Piyush Pandey passes away

Piyush Pandey died on Friday morning due to pneumonia complications. Pandey, 70, began his advertising journey in 1982 with Ogilvy & Mather India (now Ogilvy India), starting as a trainee account executive before transitioning to the creative side.With his talent, he literally changed the face of Indian advertising.He was the mastermind behind iconic ad campaigns like Asian Paints' "Har khushi mein rang laaye", Cadbury's "Kuch Khaas Hai", and Fevicol's iconic "Egg" film. In 2004, Piyush Pandey etched his name in history as the first Asian to serve as jury president at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.His trailblazing contributions were later recognised with the CLIO Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012 and the Padma Shri, making him the first figure from Indian advertising to receive the national honour.