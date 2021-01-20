'Pitta Kathalu' trailer: Eesha Rebba, Lakshmi Manchu, Amala Paul, Shruti Haasan bring stories of bold women in anthology

The trailer for Netflix's first Telugu original film Pitta Kathalu is out. Like Paavai Kadhaigal, the film is an anthology helmed by four leading directors namely Tharun Bhascker, BV Nandini Reddy, Nag Ashwin and Sankalp Reddy. The film stars Eesha Rebba, Lakshmi Manchu, Amala Paul and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. While Ashima Narwal, Jagapathi Babu, Satya Dev, Saanve Megghana, Sanjith Hegde will be seen in pivotal roles.

Pitta Kathalu, which means short stories in Telugu, tells the stories of four distinctly bold women. The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies and Ashi Dua Sara’s Flying Unicorn Entertainment. It is set to be streamed from February 19, 2021.

Check out the trailer below:

In a statement, National Film Award-winning director, Tharun Bhascker said, "Pitta Kathalu is a labour of love with every story in the anthology showcasing a beautiful landscape of the country and presenting women-led stories that will touch a chord with the audience. Working with other extremely talented directors and incredible actors was an opportunity to cherish. It is time for regional Indian content to shine on the global stage."

While BV Nandini Reddy stated, "Collaborating with Netflix and the accomplished cast of Pitta Kathulu has been a very rewarding experience. Working with gifted directors who seek to travel on newer paths of storytelling has helped us bring forth authentic human stories and a differentiated take on relationships. We hope these stories will have a universal impact with the massive reach that Netflix provides."

Nag Ashwin also shared, "With this the first Telugu original by Netflix, I really wanted to push the boundaries of what people expect from the medium. I hope Pitta Kathalu, the four different stories of this anthology, the four unique worlds the directors have created will connect with people, not just in the Telugu speaking states but across the world."

Whereas Sankalp Reddy concluded by saying, "I am very excited to announce my first Netflix film, Pitta Kathalu. The film brings four stories to life and explores some unique themes that we hope will interest viewers. Incredibly, these stories will travel to millions of viewers globally with Netflix."