Pitbull fans disappointed as 'I'm Back' India tour gets cancelled; reason REVEALED

Pitbull has cancelled his 'I'm Back' India Tour due to operational issues. The shows in Gurugram and Hyderabad are called off, and ticket refunds will be processed within 8-10 days.

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Nov 03, 2025, 11:12 AM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Global pop sensation Pitbull has cancelled his highly anticipated 'I’m Back' India Tour, disappointing thousands of fans who were eagerly waiting for his return to the country. The Grammy-winning artist, famous for chartbusters like Timber, Give Me Everything and Rain Over Me, was scheduled to perform in Gurugram on December 6 and in Hyderabad on December 8.

The tour was expected to mark Pitbull’s grand comeback to India after several years, promising high-energy performances, international production quality and an unforgettable musical experience. However, organisers announced the cancellation this week, citing 'operational issues' as the primary reason behind the decision.

Ticketing partner BookMyShow confirmed the development, stating that all ticket-holders will receive full refunds within 8-10 working days. 'We regret to inform you that the event has been cancelled due to unforeseen operational constraints. Refunds will be automatically processed, and customers will be notified through SMS, email and WhatsApp,' the official statement read.

Fans express disappointment online

The news sparked an emotional reaction on social media, with fans expressing heartbreak and frustration over the abrupt cancellation. Many shared that they had already made travel and accommodation plans to attend the concerts. Some even requested organisers to reschedule the tour instead of calling it off entirely.

Pitbull, fondly known as 'Mr. Worldwide,' enjoys immense popularity in India thanks to his electrifying hits and collaborations with artists like Jennifer Lopez, Shakira and Enrique Iglesias. His previous performances in India had drawn massive crowds, and his 2024 return was one of the most awaited international music events of the year.

Organisers silent on rescheduling plans

While BookMyShow has assured smooth refunds, organisers have not yet announced whether the concerts will be rescheduled. Details about the nature of the 'operational issues' have also not been revealed, leading to speculation about logistical and scheduling challenges.

Industry insiders say large-scale international tours often face hurdles related to production timelines, permits and local coordination, which could have led to the last-minute change. Despite the setback, fans are hopeful that Pitbull will revisit India soon as part of a future leg of his world tour.

