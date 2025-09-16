Pink completes 9 years: 9 life lessons from Taapsee Pannu’s character that still inspire people

Pakistan minister Ishaq Dar rejects Trump's claim of India-Pak ceasefire: 'India refused...'
ENTERTAINMENT
As Pink completes 9 years, Taapsee Pannu’s powerful portrayal of Minal continues to inspire. The film delivered 9 strong lessons on women’s rights, consent, courage, and justice that still resonate today, making Pink a landmark in Indian cinema and a voice for gender equality.
When Pink was released in 2016, it was not just another courtroom drama. It was a cultural reckoning. At the heart of it was Taapsee Pannu’s Minal, a character who was not designed to be extraordinary, yet became unforgettable. Eleven years later, the film remains relevant because of the raw honesty Taapsee brought to Minal, cementing her place as an actress who is truly in a league of her own. Here are 9 lessons Minal left us with, each one drawn from moments in Pink that continue to shape conversations around women, agency and respect.
The most powerful takeaway from Pink, immortalised in the courtroom sequence, is also its simplest. Through Minal’s journey, Taapsee showed how a single word, 'no', is a complete sentence in itself and can hold the weight of an entire movement.
Pink confronts the damaging notion that a woman's previous experiences or lifestyle give others the right to judge or harass her. Minal, Falak, and Andrea are independent, modern women, and yet their choices are used against them when consent is denied. The film makes clear: no number of past actions can ever justify the violation of one’s present boundaries.
The courtroom scenes force us to see how society often expects women to defend their character, habits, and even their morality. Pink flips this: the focus shifts to the accusers, the aggressors, and the necessity of proving consent, not digging up a woman’s private life to assault her in public.
From questions about what the women were wearing to assumptions made about their morality, the film underlined how misplaced such judgments are. Minal’s poise in the face of character assassination became one of the most striking parts of Taapsee’s performance.
Minal, Falak and Andrea standing by one another in court and outside of it showed that solidarity is a lifeline when society turns hostile.
Rather than just enduring threats, shaming or pressure, Minal actively insists on her legal and moral right to be heard, to have her NO respected. Her courage isn’t just enduring; it’s asserting. Pink doesn’t depict her courage as passive. She takes the stand, she challenges systemic bias, she refuses to settle quietly.
Minal’s case was not about explaining herself. It was about reclaiming her right to be heard. The courtroom became a stage for justice, not judgment.
Minal goes to parties, drinks and laughs freely, yet demands respect. Taapsee’s portrayal broke away from the idealised heroine template and brought a layered, real character to the screen.
Even when her career and reputation are at stake, Minal does not crumble. Taapsee infused the character with a quiet conviction that showed what it means to stand your ground.
