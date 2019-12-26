Photos: Sara Ali Khan looks breathtaking in vacation pictures with BFF

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most active and most popular social media stars. The Kedarnath actress not only posts breathtaking pictures from her life but pairs them up with hilarious, witty captions which makes the fans adore her even more.

After ringing in the festival of Christmas with her Bollywood clan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara has jet-setted to an unknown location for the holidays with her friends.

Today, the Simmba actress shared wonderful pictures from her vacation and looks like she is having the time of her life!

Sara shared a series of pictures of herself, chilling in the pool along with her friend Kamya Arora, donning a beige-colored bikini.

Sara even flaunted her toned and hard-earned body as she posed for the lens.

The actress also shared a few more glimpses of her holiday on her Instagram story wherein she can be seen enjoying a lovely houseboat ride and enjoying coconut chutney and dosa.

These pictures and videos already have her fans gasping for air, with them hoping to catch more glimpses of their favorite actress.

Recently, Sara had also shared pictures with her brother and Kamya from the Christmas party hosted by her father Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Sharing a picture with Kamya from the party, she had written, "I’ll be the Charlie to your Angel, The silencer to your Siren, Your soul sister, a partner in crime, Morning or evening- no matter what Horizon".

On the work front, Sara will be next seen in Coolie No 1 remake opposite Varun Dhawan.

