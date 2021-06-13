Photos: Rannvijay Singh and Prianka are all things adorable at her baby shower in London

‘Roadies’ fame Rannvijay Singh and his wife, Prianka Singha are all set to welcome their second child soon. But before the baby, comes the baby shower celebrations. Prianka on Sunday (June 13) took to her Instagram and shared adorable photos from her fancy, outdoor baby shower in London.

Prianka shared a bunch of photos which featured her parents, Rannvijay and a few of her girlfriends. Prianka glowed in a beautiful mid-length dress with red and green flowers on it. The table had had various assortments of sweets like cookie jars, mini cupcakes, and customised breads of the shape of a heart and the initials ‘P’ and ‘R’. There was also a cake with the message, “Another one for the Squad Rann.” Singer Kanika Kapoor was also present for the celebrations.

Prianka called her baby shower the ‘best surprise ever’. While sharing the photos, she wrote, “I was told "Pri, it's been 8 months since you've been in your tracks everyday with lockdown having been the best reason for you to be lazy, not social and stay in, but no more of this! Get your butt up, dress up and just be out in the garden on this date in the morning!" .. and so I caved.. didn't need to go far really! BEST SURPRISE EVER.”

She also thanked her two friends, Karina and Melissa for arranging the baby shower. “Thank you my K & M for putting together the loveliest, yummiest, most beautiful and so thoughtful baby shower for Rann and I!@karinachoudhrie @melissa_kokumar Love you both so so much Karina, as usual, my supermom, all heart & 25 years of friendship later, you weren't going to just let this year slide without something in your style. Melissa, your warmth, infectious smile, our hilarious conversations about random things and our paranoia towards everything in life have helped me laugh my way through this pregnancy! Love you both so much and already missing you girls though we haven't moved yet” she wrote

“All of you girls thank you so so much for being a a part of this wonderful surprise! @gaurikag & @simrin_singh @simsante what treats !!! Love you all Satnam Waheguru,” she concluded her post.

Actor and host Rannvijay announced the news of Prianka’s pregnancy on Instagram in March this year. “Missing the three of you so much… #satnamwaheguru @priankasingha @singhakainaat,” he captioned his post.

Rannvijy and Priyanka tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed their first child, Kainaat in January 2017. The couple is very excited to be welcoming the new member of the family.