Photos: Newlyweds Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh touchdown Mumbai

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh entered marital bliss on October 24, 2020, after a whirlwind romance. The couple tied the knot in Punjab in attendance of their family and close friends from the industry. Neha and Rohanpreet also shared several photos from their wedding festivities which were filled with music, colour and happiness. Now after all the ceremonies, the newlyweds have reached Mumbai wherein Neha will soon be resuming her work.

The paparazzi clicked Neha and Rohanpreet while exiting the airport on Tuesday looking cute as ever. In the photos, Neha was seen wearing blue striped separates with a crop top and flared pants. While Rohanpreet sported a white sweatshirt and blue track pants with a mint green turban. Both wore white sneakers to complete their look out. Neha also wore red choodas, a mangalsutra and vermillion on her forehead.

Check out a few photos below:

For their wedding ceremony held at night, Neha and Rohanpreet opted for Falguni Shane Peacock attire. Detailing the same, the 'Aankh Marey' singer wrote, "Rohu and I Wore @falgunishanepeacockindia for our Night Wedding. Must Say They’re the Best!! Love Love Loved Wearing their Creation. Clothing - @falgunishanepeacockindia @falgunipeacock @shanepeacock. Jewellery by @archanaaggarwalofficial. Nath by @merialmariofficial. Styled by @falgunipeacock. Makeup by @vibhagusain. Hair by @deepalid10. Photography: @deepikasdeepclicks. Mehendi: @rajumehandiwala6. Chooda & Kaleera @omsons_bridal_store. Event by @theroyaleventsindia. Decor by @showkraftdesignerweddings. Venue @jwmarriottdelhi. Event managed by @theshadiwale. Hospitality: @akshhaydekhoduniya @sudhanshujaindekhduniya #NehuPreet #NehuDaVyah #falgunishanepeacockindia #falgunipeacock #shanepeacock."

Ahead of their wedding, Neha had released a music video with Rohanpreet titled 'Nehu Da Vyah'.