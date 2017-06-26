Performing helps me forget my troubles: Fatboy Slim

Fatboy Slim says performing has helped him get over his marriage split and forget his troubles.

The 53-year-old DJ and 46-year-old TV presenter Zoe Ball - who have children Woody, 16, and Nelly, six, together - broke up in September after 18 years together and he believes getting back on stage has been extremely therapeutic for him, reported Contactmusic.

The star - whose real name is Norman Cook - says, "Though I have always been the one conducting it, with some of the troubles I've had in the last year it has actually been quite cathartic for me to lose myself and to get a taste of my own medicine.

"For those two hours I am on stage all my worries and stresses and troubles in the world disappear and I am a 17- year-old who can do anything."

