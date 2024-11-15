Boney Kapoor and Mona Shourie married in 1983 and had two children, Anshula and Arjun Kapoor, before separating in 1996.

Navigating life as a child of separated parents in a high-profile family came with its own set of challenges for Anshula Kapoor. Growing up in the 1990s, during a time when conversations about broken families were still taboo, she found herself grappling with societal judgments and personal struggles.

In a recent interview, the 33-year-old social media influencer opened up about the emotional toll her parents’ divorce had on her. Recalling how people questioned her upbringing and family values, Anshula shared: “Growing up in the ’90s, no one really knew what to say when my parents got separated. People started talking about family values, my upbringing, etc… I resigned into my own shell, trying to figure out what this new normal was all about.”

While her father, Boney Kapoor, and uncle, Sanjay Kapoor, focused on their work in the film industry, Anshula’s mother, Mona Shourie, became the family’s pillar of strength. Mona balanced financial responsibilities, emotional support, and parenting with grace, earning Anshula’s admiration. “She was like a superhero with ten hands,” she said fondly, reflecting on her mother’s unwavering dedication.

Boney Kapoor and Mona Shourie married in 1983 and had two children, Anshula and Arjun Kapoor, before separating in 1996. The separation coincided with Boney’s relationship with Sridevi, whom he married later that year. Sridevi and Boney went on to have two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, before Sridevi’s untimely passing in 2018.

Mona, a renowned TV producer, left a significant mark on the entertainment industry but faced health challenges in her later years. She passed away in 2012 at the age of 47 due to multiple organ failure. Despite the hardships, Anshula holds onto the lessons of resilience and strength her mother instilled in her, cherishing Mona’s enduring legacy.