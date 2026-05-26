FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
‘People Misunderstood It’: Chunky Panday reacts to trolling over Ananya Panday’s Bharatanatyam fusion dance in Chand Mera Dil

‘People Misunderstood It’: Chunky Panday reacts to trolling over Ananya Panday’s

'Varun Dhawan superstar nahi ban sakta, usko gaaliyan padti': Abhijeet Bhattacharya makes explosive remark, compares Badlapur actor to Asrani

'Varun superstar nahi ban sakta, usko gaaliyan padti': Abhijeet Bhattacharya

Is TMC losing its influence? Mass resignations in municipal bodies widen party cracks, MP attends BJP-led meet

Mass resignations in Bengal's municipal bodies exposes TMC cracks

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more

Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi

Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan signing autographs; here's mother-daughter slaying red carpet

Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

‘People Misunderstood It’: Chunky Panday reacts to trolling over Ananya Panday’s Bharatanatyam fusion dance in Chand Mera Dil

Chunky Panday has come out in support of his daughter Ananya Panday after her Bharatanatyam fusion dance in Chand Mera Dil sparked criticism online.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 26, 2026, 08:27 PM IST

‘People Misunderstood It’: Chunky Panday reacts to trolling over Ananya Panday’s Bharatanatyam fusion dance in Chand Mera Dil
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Chunky Panday has come out in support of his daughter Ananya Panday after her Bharatanatyam fusion dance in Chand Mera Dil sparked criticism online. The actor said people misunderstood the performance and judged it as classical Bharatanatyam instead of a fusion act.

Chunky Panday reacts to backlash:

So, about the whole controversy, Chunky Panday kinda clarified that the dance sequence in Chand Mera Dil was never really meant to be pure Bharatanatyam. He said the thing was designed as a fusion routine, like traditional dance elements mixed with newer, street-ish vibes such as hip-hop and locking, not some straightforward classical recital, you know.

Chunky also mentioned that a lot of people assumed it was meant as a classical recital and they criticised it that way only. He basically pointed out that Bharatanatyam needs years of training, discipline, and technical precision. But in this case, Ananya’s performance was shown as an experimental and imaginative mashup, like a blend of dance forms rather than a strict, single style thing. And yeah, he urged everyone to watch the film first before reacting to the short clips that are going around online, because the context matters a lot, apparently.

Why the dance sequence sparked criticism:

In the film, Ananya Panday plays Chandni, the daughter of a Bharatanatyam dancer portrayed by Charu Shankar. A scene from the movie showing Chandni performing a fusion dance routine went viral on social media, triggering strong reactions from classical dance enthusiasts and Bharatanatyam artists.

Noted dancer and Sangeet Natak Akademi Award recipient Anita Ratnam criticised the choreography, saying Bharatanatyam is rooted in technique, geometry, musicality, and emotional depth. Several dancers online also expressed disappointment over the performance.

Also read: Ashutosh Rana-Renuka Shahane 25th anniversary: Couple recreates sweet varmala ceremony, fans react: ‘Perfect couple’

About Chand Mera Dil:

Directed by Vivek Soni and backed by Dharma Productions, Chand Mera Dil kind of lands in an engineering college setting, and it basically tracks Aarav and Chandni as their romance keeps running into issues once adulthood hits, you know. The movie has gotten mixed responses from the audience as well as critics. In its first five days, it crossed ₹ 13 crore at the box office, but then it seemed to slow down and it has been hard to keep the momentum going.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
‘People Misunderstood It’: Chunky Panday reacts to trolling over Ananya Panday’s Bharatanatyam fusion dance in Chand Mera Dil
‘People Misunderstood It’: Chunky Panday reacts to trolling over Ananya Panday’s
'Varun Dhawan superstar nahi ban sakta, usko gaaliyan padti': Abhijeet Bhattacharya makes explosive remark, compares Badlapur actor to Asrani
'Varun superstar nahi ban sakta, usko gaaliyan padti': Abhijeet Bhattacharya
Is TMC losing its influence? Mass resignations in municipal bodies widen party cracks, MP attends BJP-led meet
Mass resignations in Bengal's municipal bodies exposes TMC cracks
Why is Phil Salt missing RCB’s crucial IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 clash against GT?
Why is Phil Salt missing RCB’s crucial IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 clash against GT?
Karnataka to see leadership change after Siddaramaiah-DKS summoned to Delhi? Here's what Congress said
Karnataka to see leadership change? Here's what the Congress said
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi
Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan signing autographs; here's mother-daughter slaying red carpet
Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more
Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact and more
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement