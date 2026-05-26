‘People Misunderstood It’: Chunky Panday reacts to trolling over Ananya Panday’s Bharatanatyam fusion dance in Chand Mera Dil

Chunky Panday has come out in support of his daughter Ananya Panday after her Bharatanatyam fusion dance in Chand Mera Dil sparked criticism online.

Chunky Panday has come out in support of his daughter Ananya Panday after her Bharatanatyam fusion dance in Chand Mera Dil sparked criticism online. The actor said people misunderstood the performance and judged it as classical Bharatanatyam instead of a fusion act.

Chunky Panday reacts to backlash:

So, about the whole controversy, Chunky Panday kinda clarified that the dance sequence in Chand Mera Dil was never really meant to be pure Bharatanatyam. He said the thing was designed as a fusion routine, like traditional dance elements mixed with newer, street-ish vibes such as hip-hop and locking, not some straightforward classical recital, you know.

Chunky also mentioned that a lot of people assumed it was meant as a classical recital and they criticised it that way only. He basically pointed out that Bharatanatyam needs years of training, discipline, and technical precision. But in this case, Ananya’s performance was shown as an experimental and imaginative mashup, like a blend of dance forms rather than a strict, single style thing. And yeah, he urged everyone to watch the film first before reacting to the short clips that are going around online, because the context matters a lot, apparently.

Why the dance sequence sparked criticism:

In the film, Ananya Panday plays Chandni, the daughter of a Bharatanatyam dancer portrayed by Charu Shankar. A scene from the movie showing Chandni performing a fusion dance routine went viral on social media, triggering strong reactions from classical dance enthusiasts and Bharatanatyam artists.

Noted dancer and Sangeet Natak Akademi Award recipient Anita Ratnam criticised the choreography, saying Bharatanatyam is rooted in technique, geometry, musicality, and emotional depth. Several dancers online also expressed disappointment over the performance.

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About Chand Mera Dil:

Directed by Vivek Soni and backed by Dharma Productions, Chand Mera Dil kind of lands in an engineering college setting, and it basically tracks Aarav and Chandni as their romance keeps running into issues once adulthood hits, you know. The movie has gotten mixed responses from the audience as well as critics. In its first five days, it crossed ₹ 13 crore at the box office, but then it seemed to slow down and it has been hard to keep the momentum going.