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Peddi trailer: Ram Charan excels as 'crossover athlete'; Janhvi Kapoor, Divyenndu impress in Buchi Babu Sana's sports drama

Peddi trailer: Ram Charan excels as 'crossover athlete' in Buchi Babu Sana film

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Peddi trailer: Ram Charan excels as 'crossover athlete'; Janhvi Kapoor, Divyenndu impress in Buchi Babu Sana's sports drama

Ram Charan plays a 'crossover athlete' - a cricketer, a wrestler, and a runner - in Peddi. Also starring Janhvi Kapoor, Divyenndu, Jagapathi Babu and Shiva Rajkumar; the sports action drama will clash at the box office with Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and Bobby Deol's Bandar in June.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 18, 2026, 08:11 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Peddi trailer: Ram Charan excels as 'crossover athlete'; Janhvi Kapoor, Divyenndu impress in Buchi Babu Sana's sports drama
Peddi trailer
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Headlined by Ram Charan, the sports action drama Peddi is one of the most anticipated pan-India releases of the year. The Buchi Babu Sana directorial was officially launched in 2024 and after seeing multiple delays, the film is all set to hit theatres in June. After generating massive buzz with its songs and glimpses, the makers finally unveiled the trailer of Peddi at a grand launch event in the presence of the star cast and main crew at the Jio World Drive in Mumbai on Monday, May 18.

Peddi trailer

The trailer offers a glimpse into an emotionally charged and action-packed story deeply rooted in India's heartland, where sports is closely woven into the lives and culture of people. Ram Charan is introduced as a 'crossover athlete' who is a cricketer, a wrestler, and a runner too. The trailer combines sports drama with themes of class divide, power struggles, and systemic oppression - all packaged as a gripping mass masala entertainer. Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu also leave a strong impression.

Peddi cast and other details

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi also features Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyenndu, Ravi Kishan, Boman Irani, and Jagapathi Babu, apart from the main lead Ram Charan. An AR Rahman musical, it is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, in collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings, and IVY Entertainment, with co-producer Ishan Saksena. The film will be released in North India by Jio Studios following the grand success of Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Peddi vs Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai vs Bandar

Peddi is scheduled for a grand premiere on June 3, ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on June 4 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde-starrer romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, along with Bobby Deol-led Anurag Kashyap's crime drama Bandar, are slated to release on June 5 - setting up a three-way box office clash in the first week of June.

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