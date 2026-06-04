Peddi star Janhvi Kapoor seeks blessings, climbs 3,550 steps barefoot at Tirumala temple

Ahead of Peddi's release, Janhvi Kapoor climbed 3,550 steps barefoot to Tirumala temple in Tirupati to seek blessings. The spiritual visit came as the Ram Charan-starrer opened to strong fan celebrations and a promising box office start.

Janhvi Kapoor marked the release of her film Peddi with a deeply spiritual beginning, choosing devotion over celebrations as she visited the Tirumala temple in Tirupati early in the morning to seek blessings ahead of the film’s theatrical debut.

Spiritual visit before big release:

After Peddi released in theatres on Thursday, Janhvi Kapoor apparently decided to kick off her day with pure devotion at the sacred Tirumala temple early on. In the first videos that surfaced, she was shown starting the uphill stretch from the Alipiri footpath, taking 3,550 steps barefoot, climbing slowly along with her aunt, actor Maheshwari.

She was dressed in a simple kurta pyjama and somehow kept everything all clean and minimal, like really. Her hair was pulled into a bun, earphones on, while she went through that physically demanding trek. And along the way, you could catch her taking these short little breaks, plus she was gently greeting devotees who recognised her as she kept going up and up. The Tirumala temple has always felt like a deeply personal place for her; she often comes here during big moments, too, birthdays, film releases and the whole thing.

After she finished the climb, she was later spotted in a traditional purple silk saree. Her styling was completed with matching jewellery: a necklace, earrings, bangles, a waist belt and a bindi, giving that proper temple elegant vibe. Before anyone knew it, clips from her visit went viral all over social media, with people sharing them everywhere.

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Peddi release day celebrations:

While Janhvi was offering prayers in Tirupati, the celebrations for Peddi had already started in theatres across India and honestly, it felt like everything was in motion at once. In Hyderabad, fans gathered in big numbers outside Sree Ramulu Theatre. There, Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela stepped in with the crowd, cheering and shouting for the film’s release, like a whole festival mood. Then again, Bengaluru too saw more of the same vibe. Fans turned the area around the theatre into a festive zone with chants, cut-outs and even firecrackers, all of it happening before the first shows, no pause at all.