Peddi: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer action drama postponed to June, makers to announce new release date soon

Apart from Ram Charan and Jahnvi Kapoor, the Buchi Babu Sana-directed sports action drama Peddi also stars Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, Mirzapur-fame Divyenndu, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

Headlined by Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, Peddi is one of the most-awaited Indian films of the year. The film was initially slated to release on March 27 this year, coinciding with the RRR star's birthday. But, the film was pushed to April 30. On Wednesday, April 15, makers have now announced that the sports action drama has been postponed again and will release worldwide in June.



Makers reveal why Peddi has been postponed

Explaining the reason behind its delay, makers shared a statement on the film's social media handles with the caption, "We want to give our audience nothing but the best. PEDDI in cinemas this June." The statement read, "Firstly, thank you all for the wonderful response to our songs and glimpses. We're truly happy to see the love and excitement for Peddi. The talkie part of the film is complete, and we only have one song left to be shot. We've seen the edit of the film, and we're extremely happy with the output."

"With such great content in our hands, we want to present it in the best possible way. For that, we feel it's important to give our technicians and post-production team a little more time to bring out their best with absolute perfection. It is our duty to give you nothing but the best theatrical experience. So, we've decided to push the release of the film to June. The exact date will be announced very soon. Thank you for your continued support and patience. It truly means a lot to us. - Team PEDDI", it concluded.

Peddi marks Buchi Babu Sana's directorial comeback



Directed and written by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi blends rustic action with emotional sports drama set in 1980s rural Andhra Pradesh. The story follows Ram Charan's titular character, a rugged villager with a fiery spirit, as he unites his community through cricket against powerful adversaries.

Peddi also marks Buchi Babu Sana's return to direction after five years since his directorial debut Uppena, starring debutants Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty, was released in 2021. The film was a massive box office success, became the highest-grossing Telugu film for debut actors, and also won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu.



Peddi star cast

The highly anticipated pan-India sports action drama also stars Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, Mirzapur-fame Divyenndu, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. An AR Rahman musical, Peddi is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

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