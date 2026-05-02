Peddi: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor's sports drama takes Toxic release date, will now clash with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

After Yash-starrer period gangster drama Toxic vacated the release date of June 4, Ram Charan-fronted sports action drama Peddi jumped on it paving for its box office clash with Varun Dhawan-led comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

Headlined by Ram Charan, the sports action drama Peddi is one of the most anticipated pan-India releases of the year. The Buchi Babu Sana directorial was initially slated to release on March 27 this year, coinciding with the RRR star's birthday. The film was then postponed to April 30 to avoid clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge that exploded at the box office on March 19. But, then it was pushed again as the makers wanted to "present the film in the best possible way."

Peddi new release date

After Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria, and Huma Qureshi-starrer period gangster drama Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups vacated the release date of June 4, Peddi jumped on it. "Grit is his story. Determination is his weapon #PEDDI WORLDWIDE RELEASE ON 4th JUNE, 2026", the production house Mythri Movie Makers shared the new release date along with a new poster featuring Ram Charan on its social media handles.

Peddi vs Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hege-starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was initially slated to release on June 5. After Toxic postponed its release from March 19 to June 4 due to the Middle East crisis and to avoid clash with Dhurandhar 2, the Varun Dhawan-starrer was postponed to June 12. The romantic comedy was then preponed to May 22. After Toxic was pushed again, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai moved back to its original release date of June 5. But, now Peddi has taken over the release date of Yash film, and thus, Varun Dhawan and Ram Charan will clash at the box office in the first week of June.

More about Peddi

The highly anticipated pan-India sports action drama also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, Mirzapur-fame Divyenndu, Boman Irani, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. An AR Rahman musical, Peddi is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

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