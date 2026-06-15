Peddi lyricist defends Buchi Babu over Janhvi Kapoor's 'objectification' row, says he didn't like his apology

Lyricist Anantha Sriram has defended Peddi director Buchi Babu Sana amid criticism over Janhvi Kapoor's character, saying creative freedom should not be restricted by social media backlash.

Even as Peddi continues to do well at the box office, the discussion around the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor's character, Achiyyamma, is far from over. The latest person to react to the controversy is lyricist Anantha Sriram, who said he did not agree with director Buchi Babu Sana apologising for the scenes that sparked criticism.

Why Peddi Faced Backlash

After the film's release, some viewers accused the makers of objectifying Janhvi Kapoor's character. Several scenes, particularly those focusing on her appearance while Ram Charan's character praises her beauty, drew criticism online. Many social media users felt the film crossed a line and raised concerns about how women were being portrayed on screen.

The criticism grew stronger around certain romantic scenes. Some viewers argued that parts of the love story blurred the line between romance and consent. One scene, in particular, where Ram Charan's character kisses Achiyyamma during a power outage without her consent, became a major talking point online.

Following the backlash, director Buchi Babu Sana issued a statement saying the team had listened to the feedback and would make changes to the scenes that had upset viewers.

Anantha Sriram Questions The Criticism

Speaking at the film's success meet on June 14, Anantha Sriram came out in support of the director when he was asked about the apology.

Defending Buchi Babu's creative choices, Sriram said, “A character behaves the same way… that is the director's imagination. It is a character created with that imagination. Here, the one who can speak English is great. The way of thinking of PhDs and graduates is the right one.. is increasing.. Those who are vocal on social media, those who are trolling by throwing out words they speak, are being influenced by their opinions. Apart from that, if a director is not even given the freedom to behave like this.. what have we done to creativity?”

'Different Expressions Are Judged Differently'

The lyricist also argued that similar ideas are often viewed differently depending on how they are presented.

“That is, if you use big words like vital attraction, hormonal reactions, etc., it is called awesome as if it is done very aesthetically. If the hero speaks his tribal language and says, 'I will touch you, it is called vulgarity; they say that he looked at you like an object. If you do all this, it is like trampling on creativity. Buchi Babu would have apologised with great politeness, with the intention of hurting someone's feelings, or else he would have apologised with the intention of not hurting anyone. He may have apologised with the intention of saying that democracy is not 49:51, but 99:1, but if it continues like this, then we will not be able to make a great point in commercial films, except in documentary films in the first place,” he said.

Buchi Babu Sana Had Earlier Responded

Earlier, Buchi Babu Sana had acknowledged the criticism and assured viewers that the concerns were being taken seriously. “We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously,” the director said, adding that the team would modify the scenes that had caused discomfort.

Peddi Continues Strong Box Office Run

Despite the controversy, Peddi has remained strong at the box office. The film stars Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyenndu and Boman Irani in key roles and has already crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in India.