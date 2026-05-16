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Peddi filmmaker reveals rejecting Khushi Kapoor for Achiyamma role, choosing Janhvi instead: ‘I felt bad’

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Peddi filmmaker reveals rejecting Khushi Kapoor for Achiyamma role, choosing Janhvi instead: ‘I felt bad’

Director Buchi Babu Sana revealed that Khushi Kapoor was initially considered for Peddi, but he later chose Janhvi Kapoor for the role.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 16, 2026, 02:21 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Peddi filmmaker reveals rejecting Khushi Kapoor for Achiyamma role, choosing Janhvi instead: ‘I felt bad’
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Ahead of the release of Peddi, filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana shared an interesting casting detail involving sisters Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.

Speaking in an interview with M9, the director revealed that the role of Achiyamma was originally narrated to Khushi Kapoor. However, after meeting her in person, he felt she did not fit the emotional and age requirements of the character.

Explaining the situation, Buchi said, “I initially narrated the film to Khushi Kapoor. But once I saw her in person, I realised that she’s too young for this character. Now, imagine when I have to reject Khushi and give narration to Janhvi in the same home. I felt bad and asked Janhvi if Khushi didn’t take offence.”

The filmmaker further admitted that he had always visualised Janhvi in the role and believed she naturally suited the character better. He recalled the awkwardness of rejecting one sister while approaching the other, saying, “I explained why I rejected her sister. I looked at Khushi, told her hi, and said, I don’t want you in the film, I want your sister. But such things need to be done for cinema.”

He added, “From the beginning, I just knew this role would suit Janhvi. Even as I narrated it to others, I would imagine her in the role.”

Peddi is a sports action drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana following his debut film Uppena. The movie stars Ram Charan in the lead role alongside Janhvi Kapoor, with Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu playing pivotal parts.

Set in rural Andhra Pradesh during the 1980s, the film reportedly revolves around themes of cricket and traditional wrestling. The trailer is scheduled to release on May 18, while the film itself is slated for a June 4 release.

Recently, Buchi and Ram Charan also shot a promotional video together in Hyderabad, where the filmmaker praised the actor’s dedication to the project. In the video, Buchi said, “You gave me many beautiful memories with this film. Peddi is going to be amazing. We worked on it with all our hearts. The main focus was always the story. Charan sir is a star hero, but he kept all that aside to work on this story.”

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