Peddi director Buchi Babu Sana says some Janhvi Kapoor scenes sent wrong message: 'I went a little radical'

Amid criticism over Janhvi Kapoor's portrayal in Peddi, director Buchi Babu Sana has acknowledged that certain scenes sent the wrong message.

Even as Peddi continues its successful run at the box office, the film's makers are still facing criticism over the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor's character, Achiyyamma. Responding to the controversy, director Buchi Babu Sana has now admitted that some scenes may have been interpreted differently than intended and confirmed that they have been removed from the film.

Speaking to Screen, the filmmaker addressed the backlash surrounding the romantic storyline between Achiyyamma and Ram Charan's character, Peddi. According to Buchi Babu, many viewers misunderstood the purpose of Janhvi's track within the narrative.

"In my opinion, a lot of people misread Janhvi Kapoor’s track as unnecessary in an otherwise good story," he said.

Explaining his creative approach, the director said he wanted to portray Peddi as a product of his environment and upbringing. He described the character as someone from a remote region whose behaviour and outlook were shaped by the circumstances around him.

"In this film, I went a little radical, because Peddi comes from a remote place, somewhere far away from the hills. I wanted to show the rawness and later correct it in the end, saying that this guy is this way because of his upbringing and atmosphere. For such a character, he thinks he has to marry the woman he loves. In this process, a few shots turned misleading. We have taken corrective measures to remove them, and we have removed them," Buchi Babu said.

The controversy began after audiences criticised the way Janhvi Kapoor's character was filmed, arguing that several scenes focused more on her physical appearance than on developing her character. Viewers also raised objections to portions of the romance track, particularly scenes in which Peddi pursues Achiyyamma despite her apparent discomfort.

One sequence that sparked significant debate featured Peddi kissing Achiyyamma during a power outage, with many viewers questioning the way the interaction was portrayed.

Following the backlash, Buchi Babu had earlier issued a public apology on X and assured audiences that changes would be made.

"I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character. If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologise. Every woman deserves to be respected, valued, and represented with dignity. We remain committed to telling stories that celebrate strong characters and uphold those values," he wrote.

Despite the criticism, Peddi has performed strongly at the box office. The sports action drama stars Ram Charan in the lead role alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyenndu and Boman Irani. The film has reportedly crossed Rs 300 crore in worldwide box-office collections.