Peddi director Buchi Babu Sana apologises for objectifying Janhvi Kapoor, disrespecting women: 'Changes will be made'

Buchi Babu Sana has apologised following criticism over Janhvi Kapoor's portrayal in Peddi and promised changes to certain scenes after audience backlash.

Filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana has responded to criticism surrounding Janhvi Kapoor's portrayal in Peddi, issuing a public apology and assuring audiences that changes will be made to certain scenes in the film.

The controversy erupted after viewers and social media users accused the makers of unnecessarily sexualising Janhvi's character, Achiyyamma. Many argued that the character lacked agency and was presented in a manner that objectified women.

Director Says Feedback Has Been Taken Seriously

Addressing the criticism on X, Buchi Babu Sana said the team never intended to make audiences feel uncomfortable or disrespected through the film.

"As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously. I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character," he wrote.

The director's statement came after several users online questioned the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor's character and called for greater sensitivity in the depiction of women on screen.

Changes To Be Made In The Film

Acknowledging the criticism, Buchi Babu Sana confirmed that modifications would be made to some scenes in Peddi. He also stressed that filmmakers must remain receptive to audience feedback and evolving social perspectives.

According to the director, cinema thrives through its relationship with viewers, and storytellers have a responsibility to understand changing sensitivities while creating content.

'Every Woman Deserves To Be Respected'

Reiterating his stance on the issue, Buchi Babu Sana emphasised the importance of representing women with dignity.

"Every woman deserves to be respected, valued, and represented with dignity. We remain committed to telling stories that celebrate strong characters and uphold those values. Thank you to everyone who shared their views honestly and sincerely," he wrote.

Janhvi Kapoor Yet To Respond

While the director has addressed the controversy and promised corrective action, Janhvi Kapoor has not publicly reacted to the criticism or Buchi Babu Sana's statement so far.

The discussion around Peddi continues online, with many users debating the portrayal of female characters in mainstream cinema and the role of filmmakers in shaping such narratives.