Peddi box office collection Day 6: Despite minor drop, Ram Charan beats Game Changer, crosses Rs 250 crore mark, races for Rs 300 crore

Ram Charan's sports drama Peddi has already become the highest grossing Telugu film of the year. It has already beaten his last two flops- Acharya and Game Changer.

Peddi box office collection Day 6: Ram Charan has finally broken his box office jinx, as his latest sports drama, Peddi, has surpassed his last two flops, and continues holding a strong hold. As Sacnilk reported, Peddi has crossed Rs 250 crore mark in worldwide gross, and Rs 150 crore mark in India.

On Tuesday, the film suffered a minor drop of 19.9%, and it earned Rs 12.05 crore, taking total India gross collections to Rs 213.23 crore and total India net collections to Rs 179.35 crore till now.

When it comes to overseas collection, the film collected Rs 1 crore on Tuesday, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 48 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 261.23 crore.

Occupancy and language wise collection

Peddi earns the maximum chunk of collection from Telugu, followed by Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

On Day 6, Peddi earned Rs 7.75 crore with 29% occupancy from Telugu, followed by Rs 1.65 crore with 19% strength from Hindi, Rs 15 lakh with 17% occupancy from Tamil, Rs 7 lakh with 17% occupancy from Kannada and Rs 3 lakh with 22% from Malayalam language.

Peddi budget and road ahead

As per the media reports, Peddi is mounted on Rs 360 crore. So the film is yet to recover its budget. However, going by trend, the film is expected to hold its momentum, and will jump again in Week 2.

About Peddi

Buchi Babu Sana-directed Peddi is a sports drama starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in the leads. The movie follows the journey of Peddi (Ram Charan), a skilled sportsperson who strives to earn respect for his people and his village by participating in cricket and wrestling. The movie also stars Boman Irani, Divyendu Sharma, Shiva Rajkumar in pivotal roles.