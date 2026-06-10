FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Eva Grover says her marriage with Aamir Khan's step-brother was 'abusive': 'He was physically violent'

Eva Grover says her marriage with Aamir Khan's step-brother was 'abusive'

Peddi box office collection Day 6: Despite minor drop, Ram Charan beats Game Changer, crosses Rs 250 crore mark, races for Rs 300 crore

Peddi box office collection Day 6: Ram Charan film crosses Rs 250 crore mark

US Iran War: Iran Attacks US Airbase In Jordan, 5 Missiles Shot Down

US Iran War: Iran Attacks US Airbase In Jordan, 5 Missiles Shot Down

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Sanya Khurana to Alana King: Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

Harry Potter remake in Bollywood? Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon bring Hogwarts to India with AI; Saif, Sanjay leave netizens shocked

Harry Potter remake in Bollywood? Ranbir, Kartik, Kriti bring Hogwarts to India

From Rohit Sharma to Manav Suthar: Meet the Indians who earned Player of the Match honours on Test debut

Meet the Indians who earned Player of the Match honours on Test debut

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Peddi box office collection Day 6: Despite minor drop, Ram Charan beats Game Changer, crosses Rs 250 crore mark, races for Rs 300 crore

Ram Charan's sports drama Peddi has already become the highest grossing Telugu film of the year. It has already beaten his last two flops- Acharya and Game Changer.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 10, 2026, 11:52 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Peddi box office collection Day 6: Despite minor drop, Ram Charan beats Game Changer, crosses Rs 250 crore mark, races for Rs 300 crore
Ram Charan in and as Peddi (Image source: official handout)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Peddi box office collection Day 6: Ram Charan has finally broken his box office jinx, as his latest sports drama, Peddi, has surpassed his last two flops, and continues holding a strong hold. As Sacnilk reported, Peddi has crossed Rs 250 crore mark in worldwide gross, and Rs 150 crore mark in India. 

On Tuesday, the film suffered a minor drop of 19.9%, and it earned Rs 12.05 crore, taking total India gross collections to Rs 213.23 crore and total India net collections to Rs 179.35 crore till now.

When it comes to overseas collection, the film collected Rs 1 crore on Tuesday, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 48 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 261.23 crore. 

Occupancy and language wise collection 

Peddi earns the maximum chunk of collection from Telugu, followed by Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. 

On Day 6, Peddi earned Rs 7.75 crore with 29% occupancy from Telugu, followed by Rs 1.65 crore with 19% strength from Hindi, Rs 15 lakh with 17% occupancy from Tamil, Rs 7 lakh with 17% occupancy from Kannada and Rs 3 lakh with 22% from Malayalam language.

Peddi budget and road ahead 

As per the media reports, Peddi is mounted on Rs 360 crore. So the film is yet to recover its budget. However, going by trend, the film is expected to hold its momentum, and will jump again in Week 2. 

About Peddi 

Buchi Babu Sana-directed Peddi is a sports drama starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in the leads. The movie follows the journey of Peddi (Ram Charan), a skilled sportsperson who strives to earn respect for his people and his village by participating in cricket and wrestling. The movie also stars Boman Irani, Divyendu Sharma, Shiva Rajkumar in pivotal roles.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Eva Grover says her marriage with Aamir Khan's step-brother was 'abusive': 'He was physically violent'
Eva Grover says her marriage with Aamir Khan's step-brother was 'abusive'
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, Mark Zuckerberg's Meta partners on 168 MW AI enabled data centre in Jamnagar; Why it matters?
RIL, Meta partners on 168 MW AI enabled data centre in Jamnagar
Narendra Modi becomes India’s longest-serving Prime Minister, world leaders congratulate him
Narendra Modi becomes India’s longest-serving Prime Minister
Peddi box office collection Day 6: Despite minor drop, Ram Charan beats Game Changer, crosses Rs 250 crore mark, races for Rs 300 crore
Peddi box office collection Day 6: Ram Charan film crosses Rs 250 crore mark
Sushmita Dev resigns: TMC rift deepens as Mamata Banerjee’s party hit by second MP exit in a week
Sushmita Dev resigns: TMC rift deepens as Mamata Banerjee’s party hit by second
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Sanya Khurana to Alana King: Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
Harry Potter remake in Bollywood? Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon bring Hogwarts to India with AI; Saif, Sanjay leave netizens shocked
Harry Potter remake in Bollywood? Ranbir, Kartik, Kriti bring Hogwarts to India
From Rohit Sharma to Manav Suthar: Meet the Indians who earned Player of the Match honours on Test debut
Meet the Indians who earned Player of the Match honours on Test debut
Who is Manav Suthar? Left-arm spinner takes 5 wickets in his test debut against Afghanistan; know about his education, family and more
Who is Manav Suthar? Left-arm spinner takes 5 wickets in his test debut
Top 10 youngest players to debut for India in international cricket
Top 10 youngest players to debut for India in international cricket
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement