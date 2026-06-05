Peddi box office collection Day 1: Ram Charan makes thunderous start, despite mixed reviews, his film mints Rs 112 crore opening

Despite mixed reviews, Ram Charan's Peddi took a monstrous start at the box office, becoming the 11th Telugu film to gross over Rs 100 crore worldwide opening.

Peddi box office collection Day 1: The mixed reviews and harsh criticism couldn't affect Ram Charan's sports drama Peddi. The early estimates of opening day are out, and it has taken a monstrous start, hitting the Rs 100 crore mark on the first day itself.

How much does Peddi earn on Day 1?

As Sacnilk reported, Peddi opened with Rs 51.00 crore net across 12412 shows. With Wednesday's paid previews of Rs 18.50 crore, the gross domestic collection is Rs 82.49 crore, and the net collection is Rs 69.50 crore so far. When it comes overseas, the film has grossed a total of Rs 30.00 crore, taking the worldwide gross collection to Rs 112.49 crore. Reportedly, Peddi has emerged as one of the biggest openers in Telugu cinema history and has become the 11th Telugu film to achieve the Rs 100 crore worldwide opening-day milestone.

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Occupancy and language-wise collection

As per the trade tracking portal, on Thursday, Peddi minted Rs 47.20 crore with 68% average occupancy from Telugu. Hindi version performed second-best, making Rs 3 crore with 16% occupancy. The Tamil version earned Rs 45 lakh, the Kannada version earned Rs 25 lakh, and the Malayalam version earned Rs 10 lakh only.

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Peddi has already crossed Rs 275 crore?

As per the report of Sacnilk, Peddi has already crossed Rs 275 crore in non-theatrical revenue. This includes the digital rights, sold to Netflix for Rs 115-130 crore, which can get an additional Rs 20 crore bonus, depending on the box office performance. The music rights have been acquired by T-Series for Rs 35 crore. Satellite deals are expected to lock between Rs 50-70 crore. The overseas theatrical rights were sold for 40 crore. When the breakeven mark is considered, including the costs for print and advertising publicity and theater shares, Peddi reportedly needs to gross $9 million overseas.