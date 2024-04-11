Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Tesla CEO Elon Musk's India visit and meeting with PM Modi

IPL 2024: Jasprit Bumrah's fifer, Suryakumar Yadav's explosive fifty help Mumbai Indians beat RCB by 7 wickets

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light is first Indian film in 30 years in Cannes Film Festival's competition section

'World Cup khelna hai': Rohit Sharma playfully teases Dinesh Karthik during MI vs RCB clash, video goes viral

Sonu Nigam collaborates with sister Teesha Nigam for the first time for romantic track O Mere Humnava

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Tesla CEO Elon Musk's India visit and meeting with PM Modi

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light is first Indian film in 30 years in Cannes Film Festival's competition section

LSG vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Struggling Delhi Capitals face KL Rahul-led in-form Lucknow Super Giants

Bowlers with most five wicket hauls in IPL history

7 foods to boost estrogen naturally

Imtiaz Ali films ranked from best to worst

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Eid 2024: Crescent Moon Sighted In Saudi Arabia, Dubai, UAE, Qatar, Eid In India On...

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Delhi CM Goes To Supreme Court Amid Setback From HC | Liquor Policy Case

Sandeshkhali Row: Calcutta HC Orders Court-Monitored CBI Probe Into Sexual Assault Case | Bengal

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light is first Indian film in 30 years in Cannes Film Festival's competition section

Watch: Salman Khan and father Salim Khan greet fans outside their home on Eid 2024

'Enough is enough': Priyamani reacts to term pan-India, says 'Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan also...' | Exclusive

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light is first Indian film in 30 years in Cannes Film Festival's competition section

Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light will compete with 19 other highly anticipated titles, including Francis Ford Coppola' Megalopolis and Yorgos Lanthimos' Kinds of Kindness, in the competition section at the 77th Cannes Film Festival 2024.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 11, 2024, 11:15 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Indian film All We Imagine As Light will compete at Cannes 2024 (Image: Twitter/X)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light scripted history on Thursday by becoming the first Indian title in 30 years to feature in the prestigious competition section of the Cannes Film Festival, where it will vie for the top prize Palme d’Or.

Iris Knobloch, president of the Cannes Festival, and Thierry Fremaux, General Delegate, announced the official selection line-up for the 2024 edition of the gala at a press conference streamed live from Cannes, France.

Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light will be presented under the main segment alongside 19 other highly anticipated titles, including films from master directors Francis Ford Coppola (Megalopolis) and Yorgos Lanthimos (Kinds of Kindness). Oh Canada by Paul Schrader, Bird by Andrea Arnold, The Shrouds by David Cronenberg, and Anora by Sean Baker are also part of the main competition slate.

Kapadia, an alumna of the Film & Television Institute of India (FTII), is best known for her acclaimed documentary A Night of Knowing Nothing, which premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival’s Director’s Fortnight side-bar where it won the Oeil d’or (Golden Eye) award.

All We Imagine As Light, also written by Kapadia, marks her narrative feature debut. The film is about Prabha, a nurse, who receives an unexpected gift from her long estranged husband that throws her life into disarray. Her younger roommate, Anu, tries in vain to find a private spot in the big city to be alone with her boyfriend. One day the two nurses go on a road trip to a beach town where the mystical forest becomes a space for their dreams to manifest, according to the plotline.

The last Indian film to compete for the coveted Palme d’Or award was Shaji N Karun’s Swaham in 1994. Before that, films like Mrinal Sen's Kharij (1983), M. S. Sathyu's Garm Hava (1974), Satyajit Ray's Parash Pathar (1958), Raj Kapoor's Awaara (1953), V Shantaram's Amar Bhoopali (1952) and Chetan Anand's Neecha Nagar (1946) were selected for Cannes Competition segment. Neecha Nagar is the only Indian film ever to win the top honour at Cannes back in 1946. At the time, the award was known as Grand Prix du Festival International du Film.

Besides Kapadia, British-Indian filmmaker Sandhya Suri’s Santosh will also be showcased at the 77th edition of the film gala. The movie will be screened under the Un Certain Regard section. Suri’s Santosh will compete alongside 14 other movies in the Un Certain Regard, which runs parallel to the main competition. The Hindi-language film, a character-driven neo-noir story set in the hinterlands of north India, is a UK-European co-production and stars Shahana Goswami.

Quentin Dupieux’s The Second Act is the opening film at the 77th edition. The film gala will run through May 14 to May 25. (With inputs from PTI)

READ | Made in Rs 8 crore, this film earned Rs 104 crore, won three National Film Awards, its climax surprised everyone

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency election 2024: Know polling date, past results and more

After accusing Kangana Ranaut of doing black magic on Adhyayan, Shekhar Suman says 'there is no ill will' against her

Ramtek Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Watch: Rohit Sharma imitates Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and other cricket legends during MI's net session

How tourism contributes immensely towards economy of ASEAN

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement